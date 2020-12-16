Things to Do in Southeast Michigan
Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
The suburbs of southeast Michigan, outside of Detroit, are a destination worthy of any traveler's time. Don't limit yourself only to the city if you find yourself in this area of the Midwest.
8450 W 10 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067, USA
Peacocks roam free, you can walk underneath polar bears, you can even get up close and personal with the giraffes. There's also a railroad and carousel. The historic Detroit Zoo is the perfect place to take your children for an afternoon of fun in...
Woodward Ave, Michigan, USA
If you are an automobile aficionado or collector, there is no better thing to do than visit or participate in the Woodward Dream Cruise which takes place in "Motor City" every year. The annual event occurs on the third Saturday of August, and...
20900 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124, USA
At Greenfield Village, part of The Henry Ford, the goal is to recreate what life was like in the early days of the United States of America. That goal is more than accomplished through the historic structures, activities, and even the work of the...
Greenfield Village, Dearborn, MI 48124, USA
The Henry Ford Museum is a vast playground for history buffs, children, and couples looking for an unusual date. The collection that was started by Henry Ford himself now contains an estimated 26 million artifacts in displays and collections that...
29110 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI 48034, USA
What sets Pizzeria Biga apart from other Italian restaurants and pizza parlors is the care that goes into their menu and the daily creation of the dishes and pizzas that exit their kitchen. Yet that same care starts long before the wood fired...
19949 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48076, USA
Right on Evergreen Road in the middle of Southfield, in a busy section of office buildings and hotels, the Mary Thompson Farmhouse and still-working farm presents a chance for the visitor to imagine exactly what life was like before the skyline...
245 S Eton St, Birmingham, MI 48009, USA
Head Chef Brian Henson was recently named Chef of the Year by the Michigan Chefs de Cuisine Association. He heads a kitchen that serves a restaurant known as one of the premier dining destinations in Metro Detroit. A former train depot, it bears...
419 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067, USA
Bastone Brewery occupies a corner in downtown Royal Oak that includes not just the Belgian brewery and dining room, but also the underground bar, Craft, as well as Vinotecca wine bar and a Belgian-inspired menu in the restaurant, Monk. As the name...
410 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067, USA
The Morton brothers opened Lily's in 1999 in the spirit of their grandmother, who greatly influenced them to a love of food and an appreciation of family. Modeled after her home, the dining room is a cozy place to spend an evening enjoying fine...
215 E 4th St, Royal Oak, MI 48067, USA
Just one block east of bustling Main Street, Royal Oak Brewery is still in the middle of the action. With six to seven fresh beers on tap daily, Royal Oak is a local favorite, and quite popular with visitors to Michigan as well.No doubt this is in...
215 W Troy St, Ferndale, MI 48220, USA
Rose Szwed has been leading lively and engaging bus tours with 'Step On' in Michigan and Ohio for more than 10 years. I recommend the tour of Detroit's historic East Side neighborhoods, which includes homes on Lakeshore Drive and a tour of Belle...
556 W Maple Rd, Birmingham, MI 48009, USA
With broad expanses of green space, large shade trees, and beautifully preserved historic structures, the Birmingham Historical Museum and Park could be mistaken as merely a place to relax. It's a peaceful, quiet reserve.However, it's also a...
Beverly Hills, MI 48025, USA
The Chamber Music Society of Detroit plays at a revolving list of nine venues in Southeast Michigan during a series of events throughout the year, such as the Sunday Recital Series, Signature Chamber Series, Listen at the Library, and CMSD in...
575 S Eton St, Birmingham, MI 48009, USA
Located in Birmingham's emerging Rail District, Griffin Claw is the new home of the Big Rock Chop House brewmaster, Dan Rogers. A traditional outdoor biergarten is the best place to enjoy a flight or sample a few different beers during the warmer...
1511 Jarvis St, Ferndale, MI 48220, USA
B. Nektar Meadery has been winning awards almost every year since it opened in 2008. Owned by former home brewers Brad and Kerri Dahlhofer, along with their friend Paul Zimmerman, this Ferndale meadery is unusual in Michigan. That's a status that...
41 Fisher Ct, Clawson, MI 48017, USA
At the Clawson Historical Museum an innovative group of exhibits and presentations enables visitors to learn about the history of the area through stories about the way people recycled and reused before the "green" revolution, the way early...
39221 Woodward Ave, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304, USA
On the first Friday of each month, Cranbrook's Science Institute is open free after 5:00 p.m. It's a chance to roam with dinosaurs, gaze at stars through powerful telescopes, chill out in the ice age exhibit, learn more about the history and...
39221 Woodward Ave, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304, USA
The Cranbrook Educational Community is one of the most revered names in Michigan, and under the umbrella of that name is an art museum, a secondary school, a graduate program, the institute of science, a research center, and historic homes with...
29101 Greenfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076, USA
A fresh movement has begun in Detroit, where urban gardens are replacing empty lots and chefs are sourcing food from vendors close enough that they can walk to pick up their produce. However, Lorraine Platman was using local ingredients and...
314 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067, USA
Since 1992, Monterrey Cantina has been serving Royal Oak from its downtown position right on Main Street. With vibrantly painted murals by local Michigan artist Janisse Lahti Larsson, Monterrery Cantina has a history of being a favorite hangout...
28123 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, USA
There are museums and centers scattered around the United States that deal with the tragedy of the Holocaust. What sets the Farmington Hills Holocaust Memorial Center apart from other such establishments is that here, the focus is on highlighting...
