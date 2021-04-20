Where are you going?
Praia da Luz

Praia da Luz, 8600-184 Praia da Luz, Portugal
A Beach, A Village, and Roman Ruins

Praia da Luz is about a 10 minute drive from Lagos. After ancient historic times passed, it was a little fishing village. In the 15th & 16th centuries, there was a large sardine fishing industry in the area of Praia da Luz beach.

As I walked along the promenade in front of the beach, I appreciated the low rise development of the area. The view was of the beach, the walkways, the sea, and the palm trees. There are shops, restaurants, cafes, and the beach sheltered under the "Black Rock". Market and artists' stalls are prominent.

Behind a gate near the Galley Restaurant, there are Roman ruins of a Roman spa and fish salting tanks.

At the beach there is horse riding, kayaking, surfing, swimming, and diving. In the village, you can sign up for ballooning or golf.

The village has it all: accommodations, shops, a church, and a bank or two.

If you are interested in walking and hiking, you can take the trail three km. east to Porto do Mos Beach (Lagos). If you want to view the fantastic Ponta da Piedade, you will walk another five km. (If you want to return to Praia da Luz there is a bus).

The Lagos Zoo is a short drive from Praia da Luz. The zoo has small animals and many birds.

A stay at Praia da Luz would be a good choice in the Algarve. Or it is a great day trip from Lagos. We enjoyed the day trip with a delicious dinner on the beach at sunset.

Info:www.praia-da-luz.com
By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

Kerry Murray
almost 7 years ago

Beach-bumming in southern Portugal

Praia da Luz is a small beach town on the south coast of Portugal, in the Algarve region. It´s situated a bit to the west of the main tourist hot-spots, which makes it a little bit quieter and more laid-back… perfect for a week or 2 of swimming, seafood and sun.

