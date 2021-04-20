Praia da Arrifana Praia da Arrifana, 8670-156 Aljezur, Portugal

Arrifana's Wild Waters Arrifana beach is located on the western coast of Algarve, Portugal. Since it faces the Atlantic and has many huge bouilders that surround it, the surf can be quite wild at times.



While it can be wild, Arrifana is also serene.The beauty stops many tourists at the top of the hill before their march down to the sand.



You park at the top of the road and walk down. The descent is not easy. The way is steep and paved with the slippery little stones found all over Portugal. The path zigs and zags.



You are rewarded when you finally reach the sand. The clear, clean waters shimmer under the brilliant sky.You will see swimmers in the more shallow waters and then there are the surfers! This is a very popular surfers' beach. The waves are very powerful at Arrifana and surfers love that.



After the beach ( or if you are adventurous enough to climb back up and then return), you can climb up to the restaurant for lunch.



I enjoyed some local Portuguese dishes and a cold drink.



Before I drove away, I stood at the railing atop the roadway and drank in the beauty and tranquility of Arrifana Beach. I could go back there next time I travel to the Algarve.



There is a hostel in town during the season if you care to stay in Arrifana.