The Top Hotels in Maine
With a nickname like Vacationland, Maine has lot to live up to in the way of accommodations. The state rises to the challenge with everything from a coastal Victorian inn and beachside bungalows, to a lighthouse stay and a sophisticated city hotel.
208 Ocean Ave, Kennebunkport, ME 04046, USA
White Adirondack chairs set along an immaculately manicured lawn overlooking the Atlantic, wicker furniture stationed on a wraparound porch with the American flag fluttering overhead—this is coastal Maine at its finest. Accommodations at this sumptuous resort in Kennebunkport include the Main House, a 14-room oceanfront Victorian mansion built in 1895 (seven years before the Bush family built theirs nearby); the more secluded 14-room Club House, tucked within 15 wooded acres; and the stand-alone three-bedroom Ivy Cottage, all of which feature plush furnishings like gas fireplaces and four-poster beds topped with Frette linens. For an even more luxurious stay, guests are invited to fill out a form detailing everything from their trip style (“active and adventurous” or “foodie exploration”) to their pillow preference (feather or synthetic) before their arrival. Whatever your preference, be sure to grab a table—each has an unobstructed water view—at Ocean restaurant for modern, French-accented dishes with Maine ingredients (think lobster thermidor with sea lettuce).
354 Goose Rocks Rd, Kennebunkport, ME 04046, USA
Hidden Pond blends Maine cottage living with its own quirky, Instagram-worthy take on luxury. The enclave of 14 colorful one- and two-bedroom clapboard bungalows is spread over 60 acres of birch groves and balsam fir, just a 10-minute drive from downtown Kennebunkport. Each private house comes with a full kitchen that practically begs to be used, with first-rate cooking equipment and serving pieces and, for guests staying in the two-bedroom cottages, the option to send along a grocery list prior to arrival. However, dining at Hidden Pond’s farm-to-table Earth restaurant, with its awe-inspiring chandelier made from a preserved apple tree, shouldn’t be missed. For an even more memorable experience, guests can supper in one of two private garden sheds, which are outfitted with a sole table surrounded by hurricane lanterns, pitchforks, and potted plants, and situated steps from a chef’s garden that supplies ingredients for every meal. The Tree Spa is aptly named: Treatment rooms are nestled in the treetops eight feet above ground and are reached via wooden footbridges.
163 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04102, USA
Situated in the historic West End—what some consider to be Portland’s prettiest area—this red-brick, Federal-style mansion has housed a Prohibition-era hideout, a boarding school and, for the past two decades, the intimate Danforth Inn. Today, its nine rooms are uniquely furnished with a mix of contemporary European pieces and Asian influences, as well as nearly a million dollars’ worth of modern art. A small garden blooms with lilacs, fragrant herbs, and edible flowers in the spring and summer, while 13 working fireplaces—there’s one in each room and two in the West End Suite—make for cozy evenings come fall and winter. After a renovation completed in 2015, Tempo Dulu, a 36-seat Southeast Asian restaurant, opened with dishes like grilled lobster with spring onion cake, and dramatic design details such as a live-moss chandelier. In 2017, the inn expanded on the Asian theme with its Opium bar; decor is meant to evoke a 1920s Shanghai speakeasy, and cocktails include the Danforth Swizzle, a rum-based drink accented with Chinese five spice–infused bitters.
119 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Hyperlocalism has fueled Portland’s Old Port District revitalization, with buzzy restaurants and shops with a deep sense of place opening in recent years. The stylish Press Hotel is no exception. A publishing motif runs throughout the 110-room property, which occupies a corner building that once housed the Portland Press Herald. Custom-made wallpaper printed with old headlines adorns the corridors, and desks inspired by those found in 1920s newsrooms are in each room. Works by local artists—including a dramatic installation of vintage typewriters from the late 19th and early 20th centuries by Portland artist Erin Hutton—and woven-wall tapestries by Portland home-goods designer Angela Adams also abound. (There are even a few notable—and welcome—nods to the global luxury market, including Frette linens from Italy atop the plush beds.) The focus at the 65-seat hotel restaurant, Union, is proudly farm- and sea-to-table, with dishes like house-smoked local mussels served with celery cream.