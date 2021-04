I'm fairly certain Peter Pan may be behind Hidden Pond, a fantasy-like retreat in Kennebunkport Maine . It's perfect for families and just as fun for a getaway with friends. Each cottage has its own unique decor. We stayed in Morning Glory which had a fire place and a screened in porch and a retro-chic kitchen stocked with coffee, trail mix, and fruit. Each morning a picnic basket was delivered to our door with a thermos of coffee, homemade pastries, quiche, and the New York Times. The bike barn is stocked with complimentary cruiser bikes which can be used around property, to nearby Goose Rocks Beach, or we rode ours an hour to town on a lobster roll mission. It's easy to lounge poolside all day or relax in your cozy cabin but Hidden Pond satiates active guests with yoga, SUP and kayaking, morning boot camp at Goose Rocks Beach, and guided hikes to Timber Point. I needed all of the exercises after indulging in Hidden Pond's awesome restaurant, Earth. Overseen by Boston chef Ken Oringer, Earth uses just-picked ingredients from the hotel's farm and sources from the area's top producers. Standouts of our meal included wood-fired asparagus, salsify, spring garlic, cracklings, and pickled chiles and diver scallops with fiddle heads, smoked potato puree, and baby fennel. The restaurant also has a stellar craft beer selection (ask for the locally made Peeper Ale). And of course there's always room for S'mores, which guests roast over a bonfire.