West Branch Pond Camps 1 Frenchtown Rd, Frenchtown Twp, ME 04441, USA

West Branch Pond Camp in Maine This remote, family owned property of cabins is an experience you'll savor if you're in the Moosehead Lake area of Maine and hoping to get away from it all.



Closed from October to mid January, the camp reopens for the winter season where you're treated by breakfast and dinner by Eric and his family and given a bag lunch if you need one. During the other summer and early fall months, your stay and your schedule will revolve around three home cooked meals in the main dining lodge. You'll be hungry, there's fishing, canoeing, swimming and hiking in the summer months.



There is no cell reception out here and you can be certain to not have any sort of wifi connection. Cherish that. Chill the beverages you purchase at the local general store in the camp's cold, natural spring at the water's edge and soak up the visits by the local moose in the morning and early evening.



This is a great location for a private family reunion or a celebration in the heart of Maine.