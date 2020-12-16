It’s easy to lose count of the days in Scottsdale with so many things to choose from, so if you’re limited to three days, don't waste a second of it. Scottsdale is the perfect place to explore the inspiring Arizona landscape. Here's what to do if you only have 3 days: Visit the home of world famous architect, Frank Lloyd Wright, and take in the breathtaking views of Scottsdale and Camelback Mountain. When you need an energy boost after a sunny day, take advantage of the many culinary hotspots.