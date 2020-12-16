A mere three days in Rome may feel overwhelming, but with some strategic planning, you can visit many of the Eternal City's iconic sites. Take gelato breaks between cultural destinations and rent a bike to get outside the center and enjoy the city's public parks. The best people watching is in cafes or in squares like Piazza Navona or around Trevi Fountain. The best shopping is on the avenues leading to the Spanish Steps, a great way to get in two Rome-perfect activities in one afternoon. Art and history fans should make time for the Vatican Museums.