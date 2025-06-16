Sponsored Content
Sponsored by Visit Telluride   •  June 16, 2025

There’s More to Telluride Than Trails and Ski Lifts

In Telluride, Colorado, summer brings wine, art, and live music to the San Juan Mountains.

A gondola travels at sunset over a field of white wildflowers to link Telluride and Mountain Village. The village and mountains can be seen in the distance.

The gondola links Telluride and Mountain Village.

Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Ryan Bonneau

While Telluride and Mountain Village may be known for skiing, this historic mining area is also a vibrant summer destination that’s home to internationally renowned events along with smaller festivals; a thriving local arts scene; and laid-back mountain charm. The dramatic landscape framed by the soaring San Juan Mountains makes for a cinematic, surreal backdrop for summer events, from open-air film screenings and art walks to live music and weekly markets.

Watch movies in Mountain Village

A Year With The Seals

A Year With The Seals

Each Saturday night, the film series Movies Under the Stars (June 14–August 16, 2025) transforms Reflection Plaza in Mountain Village into an outdoor cinema. This free weekly event screens family favorites like The Goonies and The Sandlot. Bring a blanket and snacks, or consider takeout from any of the excellent restaurants around the plaza. Common consumption areas in Mountain Village mean you can also pair a cocktail, wine, or beer from one of the restaurants with your meal. And, since the event takes place steps from the gondola, it’s easy to enjoy a starlit ride back to downtown Telluride after the showing.

