The Perfect Day in Zurich

Begin a perfect day in Zurich by taking in the grandeur of the city with catch-your-breath views from the terrace at ETH University. Head to Paradeplatz to feel the pulse of the city, afterward enjoy lunch at a traditional Swiss restaurant, then explore Zurich's most charming canal on foot. If by this point your legs are weary, head to the rooftop spa in Zurich’s Hürlimann area for late-afternoon pampering.