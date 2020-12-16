The Perfect Day in Chicago
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Just 24 hours in Chicago is hardly time enough to enjoy the best of Chicago's best. The stellar museums along the lakefront, the architectural wonders, walking through the Loop, exploring the distinctive neighborhoods—get out early and stay out late!
Chicago, IL 60601, USA
Visitors take their best Chicago photographs in front of the iconic Millennium Park sculpture called Cloud Gate (known colloquially as the Bean, for its shape). Conceived by British artist Anish Kapoor and constructed from 168 stainless steel...
1400 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
Dinosaurs, pyramids, cave paintings, sharks—if you don't like the Field Museum then you must never have been a kid. Home to an extensive assortment of magical displays highlighting all facets of natural history from around the world, the...
111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
Just imagine having 264,000 square-feet of modern art at your disposal seven days a week. That is exactly what you have if you visit the Modern Wing of the Art Institute of Chicago. Above is but one example of the funky-cool exhibits that await...
112 E Upper Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601, USA
The Chicago River and Lake Michigan are two of the city’s greatest assets, and there’s no better way to experience both than with an architectural boat tour. While there are plenty of reliable options around, go with First Lady Cruises, which...
2007 W Churchill St, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
Rising nearly 18 feet above street level,the 606(which takes its name from the common numerals in all Chicago zip codes) serves as a 2.7-mile elevated park and trailway for cyclists and runners, while also connecting neighborhoods through the...
3154 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
If there were ever a city where a tiki bar is bound to succeed, it’s Chicago—during warmer months, they can help us embrace our short-lived summers; and during winter months, they help us escape the reality of subzero temps. As such, the seats of...
19 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
It’s easy to stay awhile at this River North hostel, where life-size Jenga and a surplus of comfy booths serve as an entrance to the lobby level’s focal point: A bar where the team takes a creative and quirky approach to drams and...
1723 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
For serious food lovers, a trip to Chicago isn’t complete without a visit to Alinea. For some, a trip to Chicago would be because of Alinea. Chef Grant Achatz's culinary playground has earned three Michelin stars since opening in 2005, the first...
2136 W Fulton St unit j, Chicago, IL 60612, USA
The inspiration for this Chicago-based apparel retailer came from the desire to make timeless, hardy menswear at the right price—and in the United States. As such, its pieces range from button-down sports shirts and heavy-duty-denim work shirts to...
Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Chicago’s Magnificent Mile runs along Michigan Avenue between the Gold Coast and the Loop. There are 460 retail stores, from high-end designers like Gucci, Cartier, and Louis Vuitton to local boutiques and trendsetting fashion stores. In between...
