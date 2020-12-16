The Perfect Day in Boston
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
A one-day trip to Boston is just enough time to start digging deep into history with a walk along the cobblestone streets of the Freedom Trail, and a visit to the always-enchanting Isabella Steward Gardener Museum. Don't worry: we'll send you off for some great food and drinks too.
25 Evans Way, Boston, MA 02115, USA
Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Degas, where art thou? That’s a question the staff has been asking at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum since 1990, when thieves made off with 13 of the museum’s most valuable pieces, worth an estimated half a...
4 Charles St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Boston’s Public Garden is magical in the summer, with its many weeping willows and manicured hedges. Kids and adults alike will delight in a ride on the iconic Swan Boats, which float on the garden’s lagoon. The whimsical boats are foot-pedaled,...
1704 Washington St, Boston, MA 02118, USA
4 S Market St, Boston, MA 02109, USA
165 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02111, USA
When you've been called "the best coffee in the world" by the likes of NPR and the NY Times, you've got the bar set pretty high. Thinking Cup does justice to those beans, and is a really great spot to get your morning or afternoon fix. Their cafe...
10 Milk St, Boston, MA 02108, USA
I usually think of tea when it comes to Japan, but one visit to Ogawa changed my mind. Aside from the gorgeous latte art they are known for, this artisan coffee house from Kyoto is committed to the perfection of the beverage through sourcing,...
44 School St #250, Boston, MA 02111, USA
139 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02111, USA
The Common becomes extraordinary on winter evenings when the Christmas tree is up and soft lights seem to hold back the twilight chill, but the truth is there’s no bad time to visit the nation’s oldest public park. The former cow pasture has been...
24 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02133, USA
Love history? Then don't miss at least part of The Freedom Trail. Two and a half miles of 16 sites steeped in history make up Boston's version of the 'Yellow Brick Road.' This time, the brown bricks start at the Boston Common, and lead you on a...
310 Washington St, Boston, MA 02108, USA
This building, a National Historic Landmark, has been described as the birthplace of the American Revolution, as citizens of the colony gathered here to discuss the Boston Massacre, the Boston Tea Party and other events of the day. Built as a...
370 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113, USA
Walking through the narrow streets of Boston's North End might have you thinking about a delicious Italian meal. Take the time, however to explore the area on Hanover Street where the surrounding brick buildings suddenly give way to a park where...
193 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113, USA
Like Sean Bean in National Treasure, you won’t find the booty of the Knights Templar in the basement of the Old North Church, but there is a crypt here with thousands of bodies dating back to the 18th century. This prominent stop on the...
Building 22, Charlestown Navy Yard, Charlestown, MA 02129, USA
Now through 2017, visitors can see the historic USS Constitution in dry dock as it undergoes a major restoration right outside the USS Constitution Museum. Inside the museum, learn about the restoration of “Old Ironsides,” as well as how it has...
2 Pleasant St, Charlestown, MA 02129, USA
Like to have a meal with historic spirits? Visit the oldest tavern in MA. and one of the most historic watering holes in America. First erected in 1780 in Charlestown, George Washington dropped in for refreshments and Paul Revere counted it among...
100 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02108, USA
The recently opened Boston Public Market is the only year round indoor market in the country to feature exclusively New England vendors. The bounty of 35 businesses representing farms, makers and food producers offers a cross section of all things...
