The Best Things to Do in Minneapolis–Saint Paul
Collected by Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
Absorb the history of the Twin Cities at one of many museums and monuments, then revel in contemporary culture at galleries and theaters. Or get active and explore the parks and lakes by foot, bike, and boat in the summer, or snowshoe, sled, and skate in the winter. Minneapolis–St. Paul will keep you as busy—or relaxed—as you like.
Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, MN, USA
A trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes wouldn’t be complete without spending some time on, well, a lake—even if you’re only visiting the cities. In Minneapolis, everyone heads to Bde Maka Ska, the largest of five in the city’s...
2088 Larpenteur Ave W, St Paul, MN 55113, USA
Minnesota’s official natural history museum, the Bell recently moved to a brand-new space in St. Paul and now features a digital planetarium, high-tech exhibitions, wildlife dioramas, outdoor learning experiences, and more. Visit the...
1225 Estabrook Dr, St Paul, MN 55103, USA
The conservatory portion of the Como Park Zoo is worth a stop for its various gardens and exotic plants, especially on a cold winter day when you’re craving a pop of green. Start in the Sunken Garden, which hosts seasonal displays of...
818 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415, USA
Although the new Guthrie Theater was only completed in 2006, it has a rich history in the resident-theater movement of the 1960s. Architect Jean Nouvel created this stunning masterpiece that is worth visiting even if not attending a show, although...
704 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
Located along the Mississippi riverfront, the Mill City Museum rises eight stories from the limestone ruins of what was once the world’s largest flour mill. Today, this National Historic Landmark houses antique milling equipment, vintage...
725 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
Located next door to the Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden features more than 60 works by big names like Alexander Calder, Sol LeWitt, and Robert Indiana. At its center stands Claes Oldenburg’s iconic Spoonbridge and Cherr...
4801 S Minnehaha Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55417, USA
One of the unique things about the Twin Cities is just how much nature is part of the urban landscape. Few places exemplify this better than Minnehaha, one of Minneapolis’s oldest and most popular parks. Here, visitors will find everything...
100 Washington Square, 100 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
The Nice Ride bike rental service makes getting around Minneapolis easy and cheap. Bike stations are scattered throughout town, so you can hop on and off shared bikes as you travel, using bike lanes, boulevards, and dedicated paths and bridges.
Stone Arch Bridge, Minneapolis, MN, USA
This former railroad bridge, built across the Mississippi River in the 1880s, is now a pedestrian and bike path perfect for strolling between parks. With panoramic views of the downtown skyline, river, and St. Anthony Falls, Stone Arch Bridge is a...
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
One of the first breweries in Minneapolis, Surly set the stage for all the places that opened in its wake. Today, breweries and distilleries are everywhere in the Twin Cities, but before the Surly Bill was signed into law in 2011, they...
250 3rd Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
From farm equipment to bread to appliances, the historic warehouse of the current Traffic Zone Art Center has had a diverse past. It is now home to 23 studios and an art gallery to help foster a community of mid-career artists. Stop by while...
215 Wabasha St S, St Paul, MN 55107, USA
Located on the south shore of the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul, these sandstone caves were once the domain of mobsters and speakeasies—in 1933, they housed the Castle Royal nightclub, a favorite hangout for local gangsters. More...
725 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
The Walker Art Center is one of the major contemporary art museums in the U.S., housing some of the most iconic and innovative visual, performing, and mixed media art in the world. The Center hosted the first major museum exhibits by Joseph...
10 Mounds Blvd, St Paul, MN 55106, USA
Six out of what was once at least 16 Native American burial mounds remain preserved atop the bluffs overlooking St. Paul and the Mississippi River. These sites, 1,500–2,000 years old, are thought to have been built by the Hopewellians and then...
599 Summit Ave, St Paul, MN 55102, USA
Unknown to many is the fact that F. Scott Fitzgerald was born in St. Paul and lived in various homes here. Several of the residences still stand, but perhaps the most prominent is the three-story town house at 599 Summit Avenue, where he finished...
240 Summit Ave, St Paul, MN 55102, USA
Scattered with Victorian mansions, St. Paul's tree-lined Summit Ave. is one of the most beautiful residential streets in the Midwest, with famous former residents including author F. Scott Fitzgerald and early railroad entrepreneur James J. Hill....
