The Best Things to Do in Kraków

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
A visit to Kraków inevitably brings highs and lows: few other destinations have must-see attractions that include a charming medieval old town, architecturally stunning castles and churches, a lively bar and café scene, as well as the solemnly preserved sites of World War II concentration camps. From Kraków's start as a Stone Age settlement up through its golden age during the 15th and 16th centuries, and honored place in the Hanseatic League; through the dark days of the 20th century when it was the site of a ghetto and the nearby Auschwitz, Birkenau, and Płaszów extermination camps, and its emergence as a rising star of European culture, this small city has seen its share of human history.


Basilica of St. Mary (Bazylika Mariacka)

plac Mariacki 5, 31-042 Kraków, Poland
St. Mary's Basilica is Krakow's most iconic church, occupying a prominent spot in the northeast corner of the main square. The main structure dates back to the 14th century and its two towers are distinctly asymmetrical, with one doubling up as...



Collegium Maius

Kraków, Poland
Established in 1364, Jagiellonian University was the first college in Poland—and one of the earliest in Europe. Today, visitors can tour its oldest surviving building, Collegium Maius, which is surrounded by a delightful arcaded courtyard...



Kazimierz

Kazimierz, 30-001 Kraków, Poland
Founded as a separate city by King Kazimierz the Great in 1335, Kazimierz became home to a growing Jewish population in the late 15th century, as Jews fled persecution in Western Europe and were welcomed by Polish kings. Today, the district is one...



Kościuszko Mound

al. Waszyngtona 1, 30-204 Kraków, Poland
Situated above the attractive Salwator neighborhood on the outskirts of Kraków, Kościuszko Mound is a lovely place for a walk and photo opportunity—but also so much more. Built by the people of Kraków in 1820, the commemorative...



Oskar Schindler Factory

Lipowa 4, 30-702 Kraków, Poland
Located in the former administrative building of the famous Oskar Schindler Factory is a branch of Kraków’s Historical Museum, which tells the story of the city under Nazi occupation from 1939 to 1945. The museum ignites imaginations...



Rynek Główny

30-062 Kraków, Poland
Rynek Główny, the main square of Kraków, is the largest medieval marketplace in Europe. The site of several historical events, it’s now home to the greatest concentration of outdoor cafés and souvenir shops in town, and...



Rynek Underground Museum

During the last decade, Krakow's market square has been heavily excavated to create what is now one of the city's most intriguing museums. The subterranean Rynek Underground museum takes you directly under the square to explore Krakow's history as...



The Cloth Hall (Sukiennice)

The Sukiennice (Cloth Hall) acts as the spectacular centerpiece of the market square and it's in this covered area that much of the trade in 15th-century Krakow was done. Today it's a long stretch of shops selling souvenirs to visitors from around...



Wawel Hill

Kraków, Poland
Wawel Hill occupies a special place in Polish history—the seat of kings, it served as a symbol of Polish identity even when the country was erased from the map during partitions. Perched on the limestone hill above the Vistula River, the...
More Details >

