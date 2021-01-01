A visit to Kraków inevitably brings highs and lows: few other destinations have must-see attractions that include a charming medieval old town, architecturally stunning castles and churches, a lively bar and café scene, as well as the solemnly preserved sites of World War II concentration camps. From Kraków's start as a Stone Age settlement up through its golden age during the 15th and 16th centuries, and honored place in the Hanseatic League; through the dark days of the 20th century when it was the site of a ghetto and the nearby Auschwitz, Birkenau, and Płaszów extermination camps, and its emergence as a rising star of European culture, this small city has seen its share of human history.