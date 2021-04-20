Oskar Schindler Factory
Oskar Schindler FactoryLocated in the former administrative building of the famous Oskar Schindler Factory is a branch of Kraków’s Historical Museum, which tells the story of the city under Nazi occupation from 1939 to 1945. The museum ignites imaginations with its set-like displays, packed with realistic details about Kraków’s former residents and their lives during those very difficult years. Throughout the museum, visitors can also hear recorded testimonies of Holocaust survivors—don’t miss the documentary (with English subtitles) in the movie room. Other exhibitions worth seeing include the art installation in Schindler’s former office, and the last display before the exit, called “The Room of Choices.” It takes at least three hours to see the museum properly so be sure to plan accordingly.
While Krakow never saw fierce fighting during the Second World War, the Nazis committed some of their worst atrocities in the city and its suburbs. The concentration camp at Plaszow in the southern part of the city is a memorial site to those who were murdered here. The camp was run by the infamous SS commandant Amon Goeth, whose house still stands nearby. The best way to understand Krakow in the war years is to visit the world-class museum in Oskar Schindler's former enamel factory in Podgorze, just south of the river from Kazimierz. The multimedia displays depict life all-too-accurately for Krakow's residents during the 1940s; the interviews with Holocaust survivors are a particularly poignant element of the museum.