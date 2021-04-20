Oskar Schindler Factory

Oskar Schindler's Factory Museum

While Krakow never saw fierce fighting during the Second World War, the Nazis committed some of their worst atrocities in the city and its suburbs. The concentration camp at Plaszow in the southern part of the city is a memorial site to those who were murdered here. The camp was run by the infamous SS commandant Amon Goeth, whose house still stands nearby. The best way to understand Krakow in the war years is to visit the world-class museum in Oskar Schindler's former enamel factory in Podgorze, just south of the river from Kazimierz. The multimedia displays depict life all-too-accurately for Krakow's residents during the 1940s; the interviews with Holocaust survivors are a particularly poignant element of the museum.