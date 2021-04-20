Where are you going?
The Cloth Hall (Sukiennice)

1-3 Rynek Główny
The Cloth Hall (Sukiennice) Kraków Poland

The Cloth Hall (Sukiennice)

The Sukiennice (Cloth Hall) acts as the spectacular centerpiece of the market square and it's in this covered area that much of the trade in 15th-century Krakow was done. Today it's a long stretch of shops selling souvenirs to visitors from around the world. It's a great place to stroll and browse and while there is the usual selection of tacky T-shirts and plastic toys, it's not hard to look beyond these for a wide variety of handcrafted wooden gifts and skillfully embroidered items. The stalls of the Cloth Hall and nearby Old Town streets are also a popular place to pick up amber jewelry, although those tempted to buy should always obtain a certificate of authenticity before they part with any cash.
By Andy Jarosz , AFAR Local Expert

