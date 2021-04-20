The Cloth Hall (Sukiennice)
The Sukiennice (Cloth Hall) acts as the spectacular centerpiece of the market square and it's in this covered area that much of the trade in 15th-century Krakow was done. Today it's a long stretch of shops selling souvenirs to visitors from around the world. It's a great place to stroll and browse and while there is the usual selection of tacky T-shirts and plastic toys, it's not hard to look beyond these for a wide variety of handcrafted wooden gifts and skillfully embroidered items. The stalls of the Cloth Hall and nearby Old Town streets are also a popular place to pick up amber jewelry, although those tempted to buy should always obtain a certificate of authenticity before they part with any cash.