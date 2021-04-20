Kazimierz at Night

While Kazimierz is often busy with tour groups during the daytime, in the evening the district is filled with the chatter of locals enjoying the many outdoor bars and restaurants; those who enjoy a good night out should devote an entire evening to explore Kazimierz. Omerta, a pub with more than 25 different ales on tap, is a good place to start. The vibe is casual and it's a good place to sample a few of the notorious Polish drinking snacks, some of which are certainly an acquired taste. Nearby the Stara Zajezdnia is a converted tram terminus that now has its own microbrewery and hosts regular music events. The bars around Plac Nowy, New Square, are an ideal place to end the evening, with many offering live music until late.