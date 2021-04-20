Main Square

All roads in Krakow lead to Rynek Główny, the largest medieval market square in Europe. In the city's heyday, this central point would have been full of merchants and traders who would bring and take away all manner of goods in their horse-drawn carts. The horses remain, now carrying thousands of tourists daily around the square in elegantly painted carriages. The square is the great meeting point in central Krakow and there is no better way to absorb its charm than to order a drink at one of the many cafés around its perimeter and indulge in the timeless pursuit of people-watching.