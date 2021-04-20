Rynek Główny
30-062 Kraków, Poland
Photo courtesy of Grzegorz Zak/Polish National Tourist Office
Rynek GłównyRynek Główny, the main square of Kraków, is the largest medieval marketplace in Europe. The site of several historical events, it’s now home to the greatest concentration of outdoor cafés and souvenir shops in town, and serves as a stage for concerts, shows, and occasional political rallies. Within the square, visitors will also find several museums (two of which are located in the Cloth Hall in the middle of the square) and two churches (including St. Mary’s Basilica with its famous Weit Stoss altar). Horse-drawn carriages, flower stalls, street musicians, and pigeons all crowd the area, where time is measured by the trumpet call played from St. Mary’s tower every hour.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago
Main Square
All roads in Krakow lead to Rynek Główny, the largest medieval market square in Europe. In the city's heyday, this central point would have been full of merchants and traders who would bring and take away all manner of goods in their horse-drawn carts. The horses remain, now carrying thousands of tourists daily around the square in elegantly painted carriages. The square is the great meeting point in central Krakow and there is no better way to absorb its charm than to order a drink at one of the many cafés around its perimeter and indulge in the timeless pursuit of people-watching.
over 5 years ago
A Snippet of Magic in the Main Square
Illuminating the night sky brighter than the stars are some of the buildings around the main square themselves. Shops stay open for business and restaurants await the hungry. The best part is that you're unlikely to run into large crowds having a beautiful and magical bright city to you and a few others.