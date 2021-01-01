The Best Things to Do in India's Golden Triangle

Some of the sights have always been a part of your dream travel list: the white marble of the Taj Mahal, the stunning tower that is the Qutub Minar, the sandstone exterior of the Red Fort. But India's Golden Triangle--Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur--offers so much more. The region has museums both grand and small (one with a focus on block printing), layers of history, and, even on the busiest of streets, the always surprising appearance of that most treasured of animals, the cow.