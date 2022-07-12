Rashtrapati Bhavan
Rashtrapati Bhawan, President's Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110004, India
| +91 11 2301 5321
Photo by age fotostock
More info
Mon - Fri 9:30am - 5:30pm
Seat of DemocracyAs befits the presidential residence of the largest democracy in the world, the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex houses an inspiring collection of spaces, from the private residence and public ceremonial and performance halls to acres of gardens laid out in various styles. Visitor access is separated into three circuits, each open on specific days: Circuit 1 includes tours of the main building and central lawn; Circuit 2 features the museum complex and garages; and Circuit 3 (offered seasonally) takes you to the gardens, including the Mughal Gardens, with its lush terraces and flower-framed fountains. Tickets must be reserved in advance; visit www.presidentofindia.nic.in for more info.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 8 years ago
Ceremonial Changing of the Guard at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Add pomp to your Saturday morning at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President's house. The 30-minute Changing of the Guard ceremony starts at 10 a.m. with the Army Brass Band leading the troops in their regalia. After the guard replacement, it concludes with a grand equestrian display and the playing of the national anthem. There is an inimitable sentiment when observing the residence of the President of the largest democracy in the world. Enter from Gate 2 near the Prime Minister's Office and bring a photo ID.