Seat of Democracy As befits the presidential residence of the largest democracy in the world, the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex houses an inspiring collection of spaces, from the private residence and public ceremonial and performance halls to acres of gardens laid out in various styles. Visitor access is separated into three circuits, each open on specific days: Circuit 1 includes tours of the main building and central lawn; Circuit 2 features the museum complex and garages; and Circuit 3 (offered seasonally) takes you to the gardens, including the Mughal Gardens, with its lush terraces and flower-framed fountains. Tickets must be reserved in advance; visit www.presidentofindia.nic.in for more info.