Taj Mahal
Dharmapuri, Forest Colony, Tajganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282001, India
| +91 562 222 7261
Taj MahalThe Taj Mahal is referred to as "the jewel of Muslim art in India,” by UNESCO in its listing on the World Heritage Site registry. The Mughal ruler Shah Jahan had the truly magnificent white marble mausoleum built in 1632–1648, in memory of his favorite wife, Mumtaz Mahal. For its construction, artisans from all over the empire, Central Asia, Iran, were summoned and the final result of their stonework, calligraphy, carvings, gardening, woodwork, and soaring domes remains one of the universally admired masterpieces of world heritage. Allot ample time to tour the site—besides the mausoleum, there is a mosque, a guest house, cloisters, courtyards, gates, and vast gardens. In addition to being stunningly beautiful from afar, the iconic site is evocatively romantic and up-close, the intricate details in its architecture, ornamentation, and history, are revealed.
almost 7 years ago
Taj Mahal
An obvious must-see when in Agra. It does get a little chaotic with all the tourists, but try and zone them out and take in the history and beauty of the place.
over 6 years ago
Taj Mahal!!
One of the most beautiful sights with such a romantic history. Bucket list!
almost 7 years ago
The Advantage of Traveling Fast
Travel for me is exploration. I think at some level, I'm still pretending to be a little boy playing in the woods "discovering" everything there was to see down by the creek where I grew up. As an adult, I'm more interested in food, people and places but with an engineer's mentality, understanding is key to enjoying my travels. Normally this is aided by slow travel: spending enough time in each place to understand them beyond a superficial level (and this is why the only travel magazine I subscribe to is AFAR!) The photo above, which I took in 2007, was made possible thanks to taking a gruelling, overnight non-stop bus to Agra and skipping both meals and hotel in favor of heading straight to the Taj Mahal at 5am. I wasn't quite sure if I was going to arrive in time for Sunrise but the push was worth the effort. With incredibly few people present, this mesmerizing, almost empty scene was made possible while the sun slowly warmed the marble of the 17th century mausoleum. Beginning a cool blue, the first rays of sunlight made the dome and minarets turn pink until the broad morning daylight revealed the bright white color (along with the crowds). Little sleep, grumbling stomach and a grouchy tuk-tuk driver were all worthy sacrifices for such an amazing morning on the banks of the Yamuna river.
almost 7 years ago
The Taj Mahal
The Taj Mahal - I cant find enough words, or rather accurate words to describe it. Some may have heard of the greatest love story of all India - of how a love faithful King built a monument this majestic and grand to commemorate their love. His promises to his departed wife Mumtaj - to take care of all their kids, to never re-marry again, and to ensure their love story lives through generation to come throughout the whole world. And so... after 22 years... the Taj Mahal was born. His wife Mumtajs tomb is placed there. He fulfilled all 3 promises. :) Architecture wise, its amazing that its symmetrical from ALL angles, the 4 pillars surrounding it is slightly tilted out in case of an earthquake, so that it will not collapse on Mumtajs tomb, the inscription from Quran on the main entrance are perfectly the same size from the naked eye of a person standing in front of it (so it was carefully measure to be bigger in size as they were placed high - but from our view..it looks as if it is all the same size!). This is indeed an architectural marvel. TOo many to mention... pls google to know more!
almost 7 years ago
Taj Mahal.
Does the Taj Mahal need an explanation? Stunning.
almost 7 years ago
Typical Taj
While at the Taj Mahal, we encountered the typical humongous crowds so synonymous with India. Everyone has these peaceful visions of visiting the Taj Mahal, but that is totally wrong. You must get by the hawkers, fake tour guides, security and then the photographers to see the Taj Mahal. With mom wearing her Salwar Kameez we passed by many of those with no problem. After like 3 hours of wandering around the complex, we sat down on a bench overlooking the Yamuna River. A large Indian family came up to us and asked where we were from. Answering back "Amreeka" they immediately were surprised and wanted to take our picture. I've never seen such excitement towards two simple, quiet people. They huddled around us and put their arms around us, making joking faces and peace signs. Afterwards, I said to mom "I think we just broke some stereotypes with them," and that's exactly what I intended to do on this trip.
almost 7 years ago
Taj Tour Guides
The Taj Mahal is beautiful. Not so spiritually charged, but a beautiful site. You would think that the Taj itself would be the most photographed object when you're visiting the Taj in Agra, India. But seriously, I felt like I was on display. I timed it. Less than every 2 minutes, I had someone asking to come take a photo with me! Me. Just random white girl. I wanted to roll the jet black windows of my Escalade up to avoid the Paparazzi. LOL! These two girls were so curious. Talk about beauty. I just love their expressions. They marveled at the photos we just took and lingered for a little bit. We laughed awkwardly. Not much to say as I didn't speak Hindi and they didn't speak English. But what a lovely exchange.
almost 7 years ago
Incredible Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal in Agra, India. One of the wonders of the world, i oftel thought it was over-rated and over-hyped. That is until i visited the Taj Mahal during my golden triangle trip up north of India. Golden triangle for reference is Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. One word to describe Taj Mahal is "Breathtaking". Getting to the magnificent tomb was easy enough after a long train ride from Jaipur to Agra-Cantt Station, hired a rickshaw taxi and found a cheap motel close to Taj Mahal, i had to check a few before settling for a small one room stay that only had a bed and a wash basin, it was clean enough i just needed somewhere to keep my bag pack. That done i walked 10mins i was paying the 1500 rupee fee for foreigners on entry into Taj mahal. It was worth every penny, the sight of the Taj shimmering in white marble inviting, tempting you to come for a closer look, the towers standing in perfect symmetry, its easy to find yourself staring blankly at the awesome structure and getting lost in its wonder. i remember sitting cross legged on the eastern side bathing in the sight of the perfectly arched windows, walls inscribed in beautiful calligraphy in urdu, symmetrical carvings, optical illusions and expert craftsmanship, i'm a love sceptic, but looking at what love can inspire someone to do, its hard not to be a believer. Next time your in india, spend the better part of your day in the ultimate icon of love, Taj Mahal. Sure to make your trip memorable and unforgettable.
almost 7 years ago
It Has to Be Done
Yup, it's a giant tourist trap. Yup, there are always a million people. Yup, they don't even let you go down into the tomb anymore. You still gotta go.
almost 7 years ago
Always Look Back
When leaving the Taj Mahal you pass through a small doorway. Legend has it if you turn and see the Taj through the doorway you will be destined to return. And who says you should never look back?
almost 7 years ago
Finding the Sound of Infinity at the Taj Mahal
The Taj Mahal might be one of the world's most beautiful labors of love. Thousands of people flock to the intricate cenotaph every year, but only a few lucky ones are able to take in the fleeting sound of the vibrating air moving through the ventilated dome. It's an eery echo that made our visit truly memorable. Some even call it a spiritual experience. To experience the Sound of Infinity for yourself, get to the Taj Mahal at dawn before the gates even open. Once you're inside, sprint to the cenotaph chamber and wait until it's completely empty. Fight the urge to capture your touristy Taj Mahal pictures until later. The view from outside will wait for you. Once inside the chamber, wait until you are alone or at least with a silent group. You should be able to hear the vibrations almost immediately. It's a deep-felt harmonic that seems to reverberate though your entire body, and leaves an eery quiet once it's gone. As soon as someone walks in and begins to make noise, it's gone.
almost 7 years ago
UNESCO World Heritage Sites - Taj Mahal
Agra is home to the marble wonder called Taj Mahal. A tours to Agra allows travelers to experience the architectural glory of the past. While touring the city of the Taj, you must visit its three UNESCO World Heritage Sites - Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri. Taj Mahal It is one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Taj Mahal “the essence of love”. A monument of beauty beyond measurement. The beauty of this outstanding monument is such that it is beyond the extent of words. Located royally on the banks of River Yamuna, the Taj Mahal tour is synonymous with love and affection. It is supposed that the name “Taj Mahal” was derived from the name of Shah Jahan’s wife Mumtaz Mahal and it means “Crown Palace”. The purity of the white marble, the superb embellishment, expensive gemstones used and its charming location, all make Taj Mahal travel add a place amongst the most admired ones. However, unless and until, one knows the love story behind the Taj Mahal of India Tours, Taj Mahal will come up as just a gorgeous building. But, the affection and love behind this terrific memorial is what has given a life to this monument.
almost 7 years ago
Taj Mahal, Tours of India
The Taj Mahal undoubtedly is the most popular tourist attraction amongst India’s long and impressive list of monuments.
almost 7 years ago
Spring Sunset at the Taj Mahal
The Taj Mahal. An iconic monument of love, one of the wonders of the world, and only a two-hour express train from Delhi. Built in the 17th century by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jehan for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, the Taj took over 22 years and 20,000 men to build. In the spring, the weather complements the sunsets beautifully without fog, heat, rain, or humidity. Stay overnight for a second viewing at sunrise.
almost 7 years ago
The Taj: Surrounded by Beauty
During the two weeks I traveled in India in 2013, I was amazed by the geniality and graciousness of the Indian people. They love to have their photos taken and often want you to pose with them. Many of the Indians I encountered were tourists in their own country. While at a sunrise visit to the Taj, this family was posing for a group shot and allowed me to take their photograph. I love the contrast of the white marble and the colorful clothing. To me this photo said "India." One young man who asked me to pose with his mother in New Delhi said she wanted the picture for her memories.
almost 7 years ago
Dawn at the Taj Mahal
A moment of peace at the Taj Mahal during the early morning hours of dawn.
almost 7 years ago
Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal
over 5 years ago
almost 4 years ago
Taj Mahal and more
There is much more to see and do in the Agra area than the Taj Mahal. Start by watching the sun rise from across the river at the Mahtab Bagh, with the Taj Mahal silhouetted. Visit the "Baby Taj," the Red Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and the tomb of Akbar.
almost 4 years ago
View of the Taj Mahal from the front gates
The Taj Mahal is simply stunning. It is a regarded as one of the most beautiful examples of Mughal architecture. Mumtaz, for whom the tomb is built, had 14 children with only six surviving. Be aware that foreigners pay a higher entry price, about $11 and you enter in a separate line to purchase tickets. I would advise taking one of the rides offered for cheap to the Taj and walking back.
almost 7 years ago
The Long Journey
A group of Indian men admire the fine architectural detail in the Taj Mahal complex.
almost 7 years ago
Left of the Taj
The Taj Mahal, beautiful as it may be, can also serve as a distraction from it surroundings. Practically every foot of the gardens and the Taj Mahal itself can be found covered in tourists, cameras a flash'n. But look left of the white marble palace and one might discover a less famous masterpiece, with a more peaceful setting.
almost 7 years ago
Before entering the Taj
If you're planning to visit Taj Mahal, here are some things to remember. Even for cameras, we were told that no camera bags were allowed. So if you have a DSLR, you can only go in with one lens.
almost 7 years ago
Even Dogs Are Mesmerized
What else can be said about the magnificence and grandeur of the Taj Mahal that hasn't already been said? "Woof woof!" perhaps?
almost 7 years ago
Tectonic of Love
Architecture Wonder. I was amaze of the workmanship and marble detailing. Pity it was a cloudy day, contrast of the white marble castle and blue sky would be magnificent!
almost 7 years ago
Mankind's Finest Architectural Achievement
Quite simply, the Taj Mahal is stunning. Built by Emperor Shah Jahan as a tomb and monument for his wife Mumtaz Mahal, it stands as a glorious epitaph to love and man's sublime ability to create. Gates open at 6 a.m, and although the sun is already up by then, it's still the best time to arrive. Grab a ticket, join the excited line, and wait until the doors finally open. And then, prepare to have your breath fairly taken away. That's what happened on my first visit some 13 years ago, and it's exactly what happened when I returned this month. The Taj, standing tall and proud above the dusty city of Agra, is spellbinding, dazzling in white marble like a like a sparkling jewel. After the initial moments of awe, take a slow walk to one side of the Taj to escape the crowds, find a quiet shady spot, and relax while taking in the sheer splendor of this beautiful oasis away from the maddening streets. The Shah knew how to build, employing the techniques of master craftsmen from across all India. Magnificent is a word that gets used a lot when discussing old world buildings, but in the case of the Taj Mahal, it truly is magnificent. I'd even go as far to say it is architectural perfection, and the number one man-made 'Wonder of the world.'
over 6 years ago
India with Love
experiencing the UNESCO World Heritage site for the first time! It was a great and memorable experience.
almost 7 years ago
The Taj Mahotsav Festival
The Taj Mahotsav is one of the largest and most prominent handcrafts festivals of North India. The festival is held in the city of Agra every February and is a ten day affair. The venue of the Taj Mahotsav festival is at Shilpgram near the Taj Mahal, Agra’s most iconic monument. The event is stylized in the form of the era of the Mughal Empire which ruled India from the 16th to the 19th century. The Mughal Empire oversaw a period of cultural renaissance in India and many of the country’s most well-known monuments, art-forms and ceremonies reached their cultural zenith due to the patronage of various Mughal rulers. The Taj Mahotsav Festival highlights the rich culture, arts, crafts, Cuisine, music and dance forms particularly of the “Doab Region” of Uttar Pradesh which includes most major cities that served as capitals of the Mughal Empire. The festival is also known by its other name the Taj Mahal Utsav. The festival is a great opportunity for the renowned artisans of the region to display their magnificent works of art. The festival also provides a good avenue to the visiting foreign tourists to get some authentic Indian souvenirs made through traditional processes. The Taj Mahotsav commences with a splendid procession inspired by Mughal themes. The procession is led by beautifully ornamented camels and elephants followed by folk artists, drummers and master craftsmen.
almost 7 years ago
Backwards Bliss
I knew before visiting the Taj Mahal that I wanted one "classic" shot of the structure from the front. What I did not realize is how blissful the marble reflects the early morning light from behind.
After taking a couple of shots of the front I quickly jogged to the back of the complex to be greeted with this view.
over 3 years ago
Symbol Of Love
Landing India on holidays is always exciting for the travellers after all it’s the most awaited moment for the vacationers to explore India and get back to home with mountains of memories. On the visit of India, tourists have a great choice to explore diverse destinations of the city and enjoy the tour thoroughly. When it comes to visit the popular places of India then, Agra’s Taj Mahal firstly strikes to mind.A trip to India is pretty incomplete without visiting its most famous landmark! The Taj Mahal isn’t only famous for India, it’s famous all around the globe, with millions of visitors every year
Taj Mahal Architecture:
Taj Mahal is a great mausoleum located in Agra. It is a wonderful monument built by Emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. The majestic architecture and beauty of the Taj Mahal is worth watching. The main designer of the Taj Mahal is considered to Ustad Ahmad Lahauri. This Mughal architect has made a blend of Islamic, Ottoman, Persian and Indian elements in the architectural style. The elements that were applied over the tomb include paint, carvings, stone inlays, intricate hand work, design etc. Hence travellers can notice diverse craftsmanship, artwork and beauty of Taj Mahal. It also became the part of UNESCO World Heritage Site in the year 1983. Throughout the complex, the passage from Quran is used as decorative elements. Well since then till date, the beauty of Taj Mahal is worth praising and alluring.
Best Time to Visit:
Although the beauty of Taj Mahal is always captivating and it never fails to attract the travellers. But, the best time to explore such beautiful epitome is in October – March. During these months the weather remains pleasant and vacationers can stay long within the Taj Mahal premises to explore the Taj amazingly. Travellers can witness numerous colours of Taj Mahal throughout the day. It is said that with the changing phases of the day, the Taj changes its look for example in morning it has a misty red glow, in afternoon it turns pearly white, in evening it looks subtle pink and mild orange and in night it becomes shiny silver blue in colour. The beauty of the Taj Mahal gets change with the changing phases of the day, so vacationers must witness its beauty at diverse phases of the day and capture numbers of attractive looks in different times.
about 3 years ago
Awesome View of Sunrise in Taj Mahal
When You Start to Plan Your Trip Taj Mahal ,
I Fully Suggest you To Visit Taj Mahal at Sunrise Time Because In Sunrise Time The Beauty Of Taj will Be 20x and Sound of Birds in Taj Mahal will Be Unforgettable that is the Reason Foreigner Love To Visit Taj at Early Morning Because they Already Know all Sunrise View Advantages.
I Fully Suggest you To Visit Taj Mahal at Sunrise Time Because In Sunrise Time The Beauty Of Taj will Be 20x and Sound of Birds in Taj Mahal will Be Unforgettable that is the Reason Foreigner Love To Visit Taj at Early Morning Because they Already Know all Sunrise View Advantages.
about 3 years ago
Agra - The Love City of Taj
The Taj Mahal is located on the right bank of the Yamuna River in a vast Mughal garden that encompasses nearly 17 hectares, in the Agra District in Uttar Pradesh. It was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal with construction starting in 1632 AD and completed in 1648 AD, with the mosque, the guest house and the main gateway on the south, the outer courtyard and its cloisters were added subsequently and completed in 1653 AD. The existence of several historical and Quaranic inscriptions in Arabic script have facilitated setting the chronology of Taj Mahal. For its construction, masons, stone-cutters, inlayers, carvers, painters, calligraphers, dome builders and other artisans were requisitioned from the whole of the empire and also from the Central Asia and Iran. Ustad-Ahmad Lahori was the main architect of the Taj Mahal.
The Taj Mahal is considered to be the greatest architectural achievement in the whole range of Indo-Islamic architecture. Its recognised architectonic beauty has a rhythmic combination of solids and voids, concave and convex and light shadow; such as arches and domes further increases the aesthetic aspect. The colour combination of lush green scape reddish pathway and blue sky over it show cases the monument in ever changing tints and moods. The relief work in marble and inlay with precious and semi precious stones make it a monument apart.
Bollywood Love for Taj Mahal
Each day hundred and thousands of couples from all corners of the world come to this marble wonder. Such is the charm of this magnificent structure that even Bollywood can't be kept away from the magic and one can easily find many songs shot in this fascinating location. To amuse your minds we've selected some of the best numbers shot at Taj Mahal which you can keep humming all day long.
Many Bollywood movies have portrait the beauty of Taj mahal,
