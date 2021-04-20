Symbol Of Love

Landing India on holidays is always exciting for the travellers after all it’s the most awaited moment for the vacationers to explore India and get back to home with mountains of memories. On the visit of India, tourists have a great choice to explore diverse destinations of the city and enjoy the tour thoroughly. When it comes to visit the popular places of India then, Agra’s Taj Mahal firstly strikes to mind.A trip to India is pretty incomplete without visiting its most famous landmark! The Taj Mahal isn’t only famous for India, it’s famous all around the globe, with millions of visitors every year



Taj Mahal Architecture:



Taj Mahal is a great mausoleum located in Agra. It is a wonderful monument built by Emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. The majestic architecture and beauty of the Taj Mahal is worth watching. The main designer of the Taj Mahal is considered to Ustad Ahmad Lahauri. This Mughal architect has made a blend of Islamic, Ottoman, Persian and Indian elements in the architectural style. The elements that were applied over the tomb include paint, carvings, stone inlays, intricate hand work, design etc. Hence travellers can notice diverse craftsmanship, artwork and beauty of Taj Mahal. It also became the part of UNESCO World Heritage Site in the year 1983. Throughout the complex, the passage from Quran is used as decorative elements. Well since then till date, the beauty of Taj Mahal is worth praising and alluring.



Best Time to Visit:



Although the beauty of Taj Mahal is always captivating and it never fails to attract the travellers. But, the best time to explore such beautiful epitome is in October – March. During these months the weather remains pleasant and vacationers can stay long within the Taj Mahal premises to explore the Taj amazingly. Travellers can witness numerous colours of Taj Mahal throughout the day. It is said that with the changing phases of the day, the Taj changes its look for example in morning it has a misty red glow, in afternoon it turns pearly white, in evening it looks subtle pink and mild orange and in night it becomes shiny silver blue in colour. The beauty of the Taj Mahal gets change with the changing phases of the day, so vacationers must witness its beauty at diverse phases of the day and capture numbers of attractive looks in different times.



