Red Fort
Netaji Subhash Marg, Lal Qila, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
| +91 11 2327 7705
Photo by Christian Hütter/age fotostock
Diwan-i-'Am: Hall of Public AudienceDesignated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Red Fort, located in New Delhi, is a treasure trove of cultural history. You can spend hours wandering among the various buildings, learning much about the history of India. Tucked away within the walls of the Red Fort is the Hall of Public Audience. Don't be fooled by the modest red exterior, for once you cross the threshold you are greeted by intricately detailed inlaid-paneled walls that run from the floor to the canopy-ceiling. It is within this chamber that the emperor would receive people from the community and hear their complaints. (I entered this building to whine about the 104-degree heat, but alas, there was no emperor available, as it was far too hot.)
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Know Your History at the Red Fort
New Delhi might not have been our favorite city in India but we did have a great time at the Red Fort. Few people realize that the Taj is actually in Agra (3 hours from Delhi) and the main attraction of New Delhi, aside from the capitol buildings, is the Red Fort. It contains just as much history as the taj and up-close the attention to detail matches that of the Taj. They also have an interesting history and light show every night, but careful, it gets very cold out there and it's not in English.
almost 7 years ago
Jama Masjid entrance Old Delhi
Upon entering the mosque at Red Fort in Old Delhi, for just a few ruppee's one can fast track their way to a more spiritual life.
almost 7 years ago
A Glimpse of a Woman
Taken at the Red Fort in New Delhi, I was walking past this entryway when I glimpsed this woman in her beautiful sari. http://www.theglobegetter.com/home/blog/2015/3/3/holi-in-india
almost 7 years ago
An Afternoon at the Lal Qil'ah, Delhi
This is a snapshot from the 17th-century fort constructed by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. It is now a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most prominent tourist attractions in Delhi. The fort, which is rich in Mughal history, is splendidly adorned with pietra dura, and red sandstone has been extensively used on the massive walls, from which it derives its name.
almost 7 years ago
The Doors of the Red Fort
The Red Fort is overwhelming, so on my first trip there, I decided to focus on just one aspect of the place, and the doors are what spoke to me loudest. This is just one of the many stunning doors of the Red Fort. If you find yourself there, notice all of them. Only some of them open. You will have to use your imagination for the rest.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Old Delhi's Impressive Red Fort
The Red Fort (Lal Quila) is a red sandstone fortress and the largest monument in Old Delhi. Commissioned by Shah Jahan in 1638, the complex covers almost 255 acres along the Yamuna River. The fort comes alive in the evening with a sound and light show that recreates 5,000 years of India's history. The one-hour spectacle is quite enchanting, with rulers and historical events corresponding to specific fort locations. Grab dinner across the street in Chandni Chowk, one of the oldest and busiest markets in the city. Note: Closed on Mondays.