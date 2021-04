We were exploring Jama Masjid, the largest mosque in India. Traveling is great and I never want to miss anything. But, because my knees were presenting a challenge, I needed to temporarily use a cane. Disappointed that I couldn’t climb to the top of a minaret with my son to get a bird’s eye view of New Delhi and miles of surrounding territory, I settled in by the center pool where men were performing cleansing ablutions in preparation for kneeling on their prayer rugs. It didn’t take long. Curious kids clustered ‘round. I was having fun making new friends and they were having fun, too, intrigued by the cane and its features.... a quick twist and it was long, another and it telescoped. Oh, my! It even folded into a fraction of itself. Each one just had to give a try. It fascinated them and they fascinated me. Often it is these spontaneous, unexpected encounters that make a day of travel so memorable. While we were having fun, my son had succeeded in scaling the steps to the very top. This photo of new friends is a treasure to spark a memory. Who will YOU meet at Jama Masjid?