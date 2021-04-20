Visit Old Delhi

Delhi offers both new and old sections for travelers to explore. Jama Masjid in the OLD Delhi section is one of the largest mosques in the world. Take a rickshaw ride around the narrow streets to see the vendors of food, produce, and a huge variety of goods. Outside the mosque you will find snake charmers waiting for photographers' tips. Then, when finished, go on to the tomb of Humayun. It is located in beautiful gardens and is a great contrast to the noisy crowded streets of Old Delhi. While there, don't miss the little gem—the tomb of Isa Khan. I LOVE India!