The Best Things to Do in French Polynesia
Tiputa Pass is the space where the reef wall breaks, allowing marine life to stream into and out of the lagoon. Diving or snorkeling through the pass is a magnificent experience as long as you just go with the flow. (They call this "shooting the...
This gigantic pass is one of the top dive spots in the Tuamotus. From land, Garuae looks wild, with huge waves smashing off the reef. Swimming through the deep blue water can feel intimidating, too, but you'll soon forget your...
One of the top experiences to have on land in the Marquesas is to go exploring on horseback. Whether you are cantering along the beach or climbing up a steep dirt track that descends into a lush valley, taking in the unique beauty of Nuku Hiva...
You'll need to join an organized tour to get there, but a trip to the Blue Lagoon is well worth the experience. Located on the western edge of the Rangiroa atoll, about an hour by boat from Avatoru, it's like stepping into a postcard from...
The island group Fakarava, part of the Tuamotu Archipelago, is one of the main producers of the cultured black pearls the South Seas are famed for. It's always wise to buy from the source, and there are a number of pearl retailers...
