The Best Things to Do in French Polynesia

These 118 volcanic islands, surrounded by turquoise bays and coral reefs and atolls, have long fascinated sailors, artists, writers, and musicians, as well as honeymooners and those in search of unspoiled beauty. Swim and snorkel in the lagoons, hike the lush green peaks, watch the surfers at Tahiti Iti, or simply sunbathe on the deck of your overwater bungalow: you won't forget your time in these enchanted islands.