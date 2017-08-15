HomeTravel GuidesCanadaWhistler

5 Great Restaurants in Whistler

Enjoy a drink by the fire in après-ski bliss or dine on a spacious deck overlooking the green slopes on a long summer night—Whistler serves up plenty of tasty options for eating, drinking, and living the good life in this British Columbia mountain village.

024062ef958ccfa34a5bcc8fb87d8f73.jpg
Darby Magill
Rimrock Cafe
2117 Whistler Rd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B2, Canada
Rimrock Cafe stood by itself as Whistler’s destination dining room for years as Whistler Creekside Village matured around it. Chef Rolf Gunther’s menu doesn’t dazzle you with fads, but focuses instead on classics such as terrine of duck confit, foie gras, rack of lamb, and the Rimrock mixed grill, featuring filet mignon, lamb chop, and venison. Like the menu, Rimrock’s cocktails recall former days when every element of a dining experience was done exactly right (try the Canadian Whisky Sour). Not surprisingly with its cuisine and cocktails held at such high standards, Rimrock is known for consistently impeccable service.
August 15, 2017 04:23 PM
 · 
Crai Bower
cae00b77b4a43c3ff13eb7142204b2bc.jpg
Araxi Restaurant & Oyster Bar
Araxi Restaurant & Oyster Bar
110 - 4222 Village Square, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
For a luxury resort to remain on top with the discerning diner, it must evolve. Executive chef James Walt continues to ply the ingenuity he displayed when he introduced farm-to-table cuisine to Whistler. His Longtable Series—dinners set among the windrows on Pemberton’s North Arm Farm—has emerged as the event every August. Already locally famous for its two-tier seafood towers, the restaurant has recently added oysters to its offerings. Chef Walt has celebrated his success with a cookbook, Araxi: Roots to Shoots, Farm Fresh Recipes.
August 15, 2017 04:28 PM
 · 
Crai Bower
ac7bb57620421e9d4c78be0a5d2e85bc.jpg
Quattro at Whistler
Quattro at Whistler
4319 Main St, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
It might be the handpainted Venetian chandeliers, but Quattro elevates the concept of a ski resort restaurant. This is a level of cuisine and ambience you’re more likely to find in New York or San Francisco. On chef Jeremy Trottier’s menu, the prix fixe fare changes seasonally, with certain favorites, like rigatoni pecorari and risotto, always available. Though Araxi and Bearfoot Bistro lead the party charge during Whistler’s wildly successful Cornucopia festival every November, always check the schedule to see what Trottier is stirring up during this wine and food extravaganza.
August 15, 2017 04:29 PM
 · 
Crai Bower
Whistler, BC; Apr. 14, 2015: Making pizza at Pizzeria Antico. Photo: Joern Rohde/www.joernrohde.com
Whistler, BC; Apr. 14, 2015: Making pizza at Pizzeria Antico. Photo: Joern Rohde/www.joernrohde.com
Joerm Rohde
Pizzeria Antico
4369 Main Street
Pizzeria Antico’s Italian decor couldn’t be more bella, from the distressed chairs to the white marble bar to the vintage road bicycle perched above the open cucina. Flatbread aficionados will find familiar fare such as the Margherita, funghi, and quattro formaggi along with house-made pastas like gnocchi di Antico. The gnocchi, made with Pemberton potatoes grown nearby and dressed simply in a garlicky tomato sauce, are absolutely sublime.
April 20, 2021 04:12 PM
 · 
Nikki Bayley
open-uri20140217-23929-1ux7qs7
High Mountain Brewing Co (Brewhouse)
4355 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Walking through the first set of double doors offered warmth from the cold and snow outside. Walking through the second set, we were smacked in the face by the glorious smells coming from the wood fired ovens and the pizzas baking within.

Brewhouse brews 5 of their own beers and has a menu ranging from Matzo Ball Soup to 4 different types of Poutine.

Wait for a table upstairs or order off the full menu at the bar or by the fire in their cozy lounge.
April 20, 2021 03:59 PM
 · 
Kevin Favro
More from AFAR
A person pushing someone in a wheelchair in an airport
Air Travel News
Airlines Are (Slowly) Embracing Inclusivity and Accessibility. Here’s How.
June 26, 2024 04:48 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Family at airport walking with young child and suitcases
Loyalty + Rewards
Yes, You Can Use Points and Miles to Book Travel for Someone Else. Here’s How
June 26, 2024 08:00 AM
 · 
Paul Rubio
exterior of salmon pink building with white-trimmed balcony doors and windows and three outdoor dining tables shaded by large white outdoor umbrellas
Air Travel News
6 Places You Can Visit for (Almost) Free on a Stopover Flight
June 25, 2024 06:30 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
AFAR Journeys
A woman in a light pink dress photographing cherry blossoms along a trail at the Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark
Journeys: Europe
Explore Copenhagen’s Restaurants and Outdoors in Spring
June 18, 2024 10:02 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
People gathering in an amusement park covered in snow at the Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen.
Journeys: Europe
5 Wintery, Wonder-Filled Days in Copenhagen
June 18, 2024 10:00 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
Trees with fall-colored foliage at Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark
Journeys: Europe
A 5-Day Fall Trip to Copenhagen
June 18, 2024 09:59 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
A few people kayaking in the canals of Copenhagen, Denmark
Journeys: Europe
6 Long Summer Days in Copenhagen
June 18, 2024 09:55 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
A view from behind a band performing from onstage looking out onto an audience at Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: United States
A Local Musician’s Guide to Asheville’s Music Scene
May 30, 2024 11:49 AM
 · 
Asheville
A birds-eye view of the Omni Grove Park Inn and the surrounding greenery in Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: Sports + Adventure
A Trail-to-Town Adventure in Asheville with a Local Author
May 30, 2024 11:44 AM
 · 
Asheville
Load More