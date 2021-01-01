The Best Restaurants in the Great Smoky Mountains
Collected by Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert
You can guess by this lush stretch of the country that you'll find lots of fresh produce in its restaurants and cafés. Local breweries and distilleries get star billing on bar menus, too, so expect a pure and authentic taste of Appalachian bounty most places you go.
13 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
Felix Meana and Katie Button, veterans of elBulli in Spain, converted Asheville’s former downtown bus depot into a stylish tapas bar. Curate means to cure oneself, which diners can do with traditional Spanish dishes such as Catalan sausage...
12 College St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
On a recent visit to Asheville, North Carolina, I was anxious to try some of the great restaurants I'd heard about. In the end though, my husband and I found ourselves gravitating back to the same restaurant over and over again - breakfast, lunch,...
16 Everett St, Bryson City, NC 28713, USA
Downtown Bryson City is home to the welcoming Everett Hotel and its restaurant, the Bistro. Although famous for its crepes, the Bistro's mountain trout preparations rival the finest riverside camp cooking, including, notably, the trout...
1098 Paint Town Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719, USA
If you’re looking to calorie-load before a big hike—or just want to indulge in flavorful Southern vittles—Granny’s buffet is guaranteed to leave you stuffed and satisfied. Make the fried chicken your plate’s...
1655 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719, USA
Although the salads, soups, and sandwiches at this homey café are among the healthiest lunch options in Cherokee, the decadent cinnamon rolls, turnovers, and cupcakes threaten any good intentions you may have. Sassy Sunflowers does double...
2167 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863, USA
There are plenty of places to grab a burger and a beer in the Smoky Mountains, but not many are as memorable as Local Goat. It’s one of the few restaurants in the Gatlinburg area to source local ingredients, and the kitchen's attention...
145 Everett St, Bryson City, NC 28713, USA
Also known as the High Test Deli & Sweet Shop, this local standby—situated just over the state line in Bryson City, North Carolina—has fueled hikers, area residents, and tourists for more than a decade. The signature Cuban is...
555 Buckhorn Rd, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, USA
Located along the Great Smoky Mountains Arts & Crafts Community route, this iconic spot has been a local lunch favorite for more than three decades. The homey log-cabin interior spills out onto a dog-friendly patio surrounded by...
446 East Pkwy #4, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, USA
Healthy, organic food can be difficult to come by in Gatlinburg, making this natural food store and café a staple for locals and travelers seeking a nourishing or vegetarian-friendly option. Burgers come in the form of ground salmon or...
