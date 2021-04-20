Where are you going?
The Filling Station Deli

145 Everett St, Bryson City, NC 28713, USA
Website
| +1 828-488-1919
Mon - Sat 11am - 4pm

The Filling Station Deli

Also known as the High Test Deli & Sweet Shop, this local standby—situated just over the state line in Bryson City, North Carolina—has fueled hikers, area residents, and tourists for more than a decade. The signature Cuban is a best seller, but every sandwich is customizable, with more than a dozen bread varieties, nearly as many cheeses, and all the proteins you’d expect from a top-notch deli. Still, you wouldn’t be blamed for skipping the meats altogether and heading straight for the “frozen sandwich” section, where you can choose from a creative selection of ice cream sandwiches that will challenge even the most decisive sweet tooth.
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

