The Wild Plum Tea Room

555 Buckhorn Rd, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, USA
Website
| +1 865-436-3808
Thur - Sat 11am - 3pm

The Wild Plum Tea Room

Located along the Great Smoky Mountains Arts & Crafts Community route, this iconic spot has been a local lunch favorite for more than three decades. The homey log-cabin interior spills out onto a dog-friendly patio surrounded by forest, where diners enjoy light, healthy fare like seasonal veggie platters, lobster pie, and a signature chicken salad. Inspired by Alpine teahouses in Austria and softened with Southern hospitality, the Wild Plum has proved a hit—advance (not same-day) reservations are highly recommended unless you want to wait for a table. Visitors should also note that the last seating of the day is at 2:40 p.m.
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

