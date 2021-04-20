The Best Restaurants in the Bahamas
For dining experiences that range from formal resort restaurants to scruffy beach shacks dishing up conch salad and conch fritters, your Bahamas vacation will offer lots of flavor. Chefs like Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Nobu Matsuhisa have imported their brand of fine dining to the islands, but you can find simpler fare, too, in resort dining rooms and beach bars from Harbour Island to downtown Nassau.
One Casino Drive, Suite 13, Paradise Island, The Bahamas
Nobu, at the Atlantis, is the Bahamian outpost of acclaimed master chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Venturing far beyond familiar sushi and tempura, the kitchen here turns out food so extraordinarily good that you will either guard your plate jealously or insist that everyone at the table try a bite. The mini tacos, filled with seafood or steak, are a fun starter, and for entrees, one of Nobu’s signature dishes is a black cod that has been bathed for three days in a marinade of miso and sake—the result, seared and served simply, is sweet and buttery and unforgettable. Dinner here often begins (and sometimes ends) at the magnificent bar, and if you get the chance, visit the sake cellar, one of only a few in the Western Hemisphere.
Haynes Ave, The Bahamas
On Eleuthera, visitors and locals alike gather every Friday night near Cupid’s Cay in the town of Governor’s Harbour to enjoy the Anchor Bay Fish Fry. This weekly event is hosted by the Governor’s Harbour Development Association, and it’s a friendly, welcoming celebration of local food, music, and people. The menu includes fried fish, of course, along with other island dishes like BBQ chicken and peas and rice. Once you’ve had your fill of food, you can unwind with a rum drink and dance the night away. The Anchor Bay Fish Fry takes place on Friday evenings starting at 6 p.m.
Arawak Cay, The Bahamas
Most Bahamian fish fry events happen once a week, but the Arawak Cay Fish Fry happens every day except Monday, and it features an expansive selection of food trucks, stalls, and restaurants. Along with fried fish, you’ll find freshly made conch salad, conch fritters, and an abundance of starchy sides like mac and cheese, peas and rice, and plantains. It’s definitely at its liveliest on Sunday nights, when the locals come out for an evening of good food, cold beer, and dancing to the local bands. Remember to bring cash, as most vendors don’t take cards.
1 Stocking Island | Volleyball Beach Stocking Island, The Bahamas
At Chat ‘N’ Chill, a beach bar on Stocking Island in the Exumas, you can enjoy cold drinks with your feet in the sand and eat your fill of local fare like BBQ ribs and grilled fish. The menu also has burgers, hot dogs, and made-to-order conch salad. This laid-back spot is a classic island beach bar, and you can even wade into the clear water to feed the conch scraps to the local stingrays. Chat ‘N’ Chill is also famous for its Sunday pig roasts, a lively event with a whole, slow-smoked pig, drinks, and island music on the beach.
One Ocean Drive Nassau N.P Nassau, The Bahamas
Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Caribbean-inspired restaurant, part of the Four Seasons’s Ocean Club on Paradise Island, is unquestionably the chicest dining spot on the island. After enjoying your Bahamian conch salad or pizza topped with local lobster, take a wander around the breezy property, which includes a beautiful, colonnaded Versailles-style garden.
West Hill Street Nassau N.P, Nassau, The Bahamas
The Graycliff Restaurant at the historic Graycliff Hotel was one of the first five-star restaurants in the Caribbean, and it’s the perfect place to go for an exceptional fine-dining experience, with a menu that combines Bahamian specialties with European cuisine. The restaurant has five dining areas, including a garden gazebo, plus private dining in the wine cellar and at the chef’s table. The chef’s secret recipes are masterfully prepared and take advantage of fresh local ingredients like conch and lobster. After the meal, you can take a cognac or a handmade cigar from the in-house cigar makers. Dinners at Graycliff have a dress code of no shorts or sandals, and jackets recommended for men.
Nassau, Bahamas
If you want to eat like a local, try heading to Potter’s Cay—an enclave of modest fish shacks tucked beneath the bridge to Paradise Island. The most famous of these is Twin Brothers, which serves up paper plates full of deliciously authentic cracked conch, conch fritters and citrus-marinated conch salad.
1 Casino Drive
Sea Glass Bar & Lounge is located in The Cove Atlantis Hotel. It has a chill vibe, serves fantastic tapas and cocktails all day and all night long, and has a number of gaming tables that are never too far out of reach—he perfect escape at the heart of The Cove Atlantis.
North Palmetto Point, Bahamas
Tippy’s Restaurant is the place to be on the north end of Eleuthera. Located on the beach, the restaurant features amazing views and a cool, laid back atmosphere. The food is excellent and is a nice mix of seafood and American cuisine. On the weekends Tippy’s is almost always packed with people, many of whom are there to listen to the live music and to enjoy a fun evening out.
Entrance of Christ Church Cathedral George and P.O.Box N386, King Street, Nassau, The Bahamas
Try authentic flavors of the Bahamas while also learning about the culture and history behind the dishes with the walking tours from Tru Bahamian Food Tours. The Bites of Nassau tour is a small-group experience with a knowledgeable local guide taking you to meet chefs and artisans around downtown Nassau. You’ll sample classic dishes like conch fritters, learn about Bahamian cooking, and get an insider’s perspective on the historic sites and everyday life in Nassau. There’s also a cocktail tour that will introduce you to some of Nassau’s top mixologists, and you’ll taste wine from the only winery on the island.