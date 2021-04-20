Where are you going?
Nobu Restaurant

One Casino Drive, Suite 13, Paradise Island, The Bahamas
| +1 242-363-2000 ext. 65382
For Japanese with a Bahamian Twist Paradise Island The Bahamas

Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 11pm

For Japanese with a Bahamian Twist

Nobu, at the Atlantis, is the Bahamian outpost of acclaimed master chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Venturing far beyond familiar sushi and tempura, the kitchen here turns out food so extraordinarily good that you will either guard your plate jealously or insist that everyone at the table try a bite. The mini tacos, filled with seafood or steak, are a fun starter, and for entrees, one of Nobu's signature dishes is a black cod that has been bathed for three days in a marinade of miso and sake—the result, seared and served simply, is sweet and buttery and unforgettable. Dinner here often begins (and sometimes ends) at the magnificent bar, and if you get the chance, visit the sake cellar, one of only a few in the Western Hemisphere.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

