The Best Restaurants in Scottsdale
Collected by Katarina Kovacevic , AFAR Local Expert
Celebrity chefs, award-winning eats, a surprising history of agriculture, and local specialties all conspire to create a terrific and booming food scene.
Brown & Stetson Business, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
The owners of FnB—James Beard Award semifinalist chef Charleen Badman and front-of-house manager Pavle Milic—were earlychampions of Arizona wine and produce, curating a wine list that includes lots of Grand Canyon Statevintages to accompany their...
6936 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
If you like Zinc Bistro, the House has the same great chef, Matt Carter. This has terrific drinks and food, but the ambiance just can't be captured in a photo. Ask manager Tony for the cider shandy. Opened in late 2012, the restaurant inside is...
6902 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, USA
If you're simply a local in need of a relaxing night out, the Muddle Bar at Deseo is just what the doctor ordered. Arrive during "descansar," the relaxing hour, to catch a glimpse of Cuban artist Nelson Garcia-Mirando. Every week he shares his...
6939 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Café Monarch is to dining what the monologue is to theater, meaning a one-man show. Chef Chris is the guy who will cook your food. He’s also the guy who will take your reservation, field your order, and, quite possibly, bus your table. It’s a...
7133 E Stetson Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Cowboy Ciao has been a staple on the dining scene since 1997, most notable for its Stetson Chopped Salad. The salad that inspired many (never as good) imitations is six equal parts Israeli couscous, chopped arugula, roma tomatoes, smoked salmon or...
7111 E 5th Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
A contemporary take on a traditional pub, Citizen Public House is known for its craft beers, classic and modern cocktails, and interesting pub grub. Snacks include bacon-fat popcorn and a beer fondue made with the local Kilt Lifter brew. Main...
4121 N Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Tucked amongst the galleries in downtown Scottsdale’s art district, Frank & Lupe’s is a charming hacienda with delectable, down-home Mexican food. Its shaded back patio is one of the best places to sip ice-cold Tecate or margaritas on a nice day....
2534 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, USA
The flavor and Spanish Colonial charm of San Miguel de Allende come to life at Los Sombreros, where the atmosphere is as enchanting as the satiny mole Poblano sauce. If you travel with a friend, try the 10-course tasting menu. For $75, it serves...
5200 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018, USA
If you’re looking for a special spot to celebrate an occasion or a loved one Scottsdale, make your way to T. Cook’s. Chef Paul McCabe is an Arizona native from Sedona's red rock country who's inspired by local, seasonal ingredients. His menu...
