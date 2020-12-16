Where are you going?
The Best of Spring in Oaxaca

Collected by Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
Spring is a lovely time to visit Oaxaca. The weather is warm and dry, festivals and holidays showcase age-old traditions, and you can find delightful streetside refreshments like aguas frescas, organic coffees, and mezcal-flavored shaved ice.
Zocalo

Portal del Palacio, OAX_RE_BENITO JUAREZ, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Mexican Independence is celebrated on the night of September 15 and throughout the day on September 16. On the night of the 15th there are celebrations called "El Grito" (the shout or cry of independence) that take place in the plazas and main...
Calle Macedonio Alcalá

Calle Macedonio Alcalá, Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Semana Santa (Holy Week) in Oaxaca is generally made up of rather somber events. In contrast with other holidays, this is the most serious, much more so than Day of the Dead, which is often celebrated in a lighthearted way. The gravity of the...
Iglesia San Pedro y San Pablo

José María Morelos SN, Villa de Etla, 68200 Villa de Etla, Oax., Mexico
In Oaxaca, religious celebrations leading up to Easter tend to be quite somber, which is appropriate considering what the days commemorate. Although a lot of people take advantage of the two-week school break to go to the beach, those who stay in...
Restaurante El Mirador

Km. 3, Carr. Internacional, Cerro del Fortín, Faldas del Fortin, 68030 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Enjoy some of the best views of Oaxaca city while you dine on local specialties such as tlayudas and parrilladas. Come for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or just for drinks. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., and the view is great any time of day. El...
La Flor de Huayapam

Flores Magón s/n, Local 30-31, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
While wandering through Oaxaca's markets, you'll probably spot large clay basins filled with a liquid that's topped with a beige foam. This is tejate, a drink that dates back to pre-Hispanic times. It's made with cocoa beans, maize, the seed of...
Vista Hermosa Balneario

De Hidalgo 16, 68247 San Agustín Etla, Oax., Mexico
If you're looking for a break from Oaxaca's cultural delights and would like some downtime, maybe to enjoy some swimming during your stay, the best place is in San Agustin Etla. It's about a 20-minute drive from the Oaxaca city center, but it's...
