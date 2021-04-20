Where are you going?
Iglesia San Pedro y San Pablo

José María Morelos SN, Villa de Etla, 68200 Villa de Etla, Oax., Mexico
Website
| +52 951 521 5124
Dancing with the Saints: Easter in Oaxaca

In Oaxaca, religious celebrations leading up to Easter tend to be quite somber, which is appropriate considering what the days commemorate. Although a lot of people take advantage of the two-week school break to go to the beach, those who stay in town partake of these somewhat mournful observances. Silent religious processions and passion plays are commonly held on Good Friday. Easter Sunday is generally a quiet day, but there are some festive celebrations that take place. In front of the church in Etla people carry religious images draped with flowers. Bands play music, and the people carrying the images dance around as they balance the weight on their shoulders.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
