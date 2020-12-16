Where are you going?
The Best of Sedona

Collected by Katarina Kovacevic , AFAR Local Expert
It’s not only the brilliant glow of orange and red in the display of beautiful sandstone formations that makes a trip to Sedona worth the 125 mile journey from Scottsdale. The array of top restaurants, hotels and stunning landmarks make it one of the best stops on any Arizona road trip. Often named one of the most beautiful places in America, Sedona is the perfect combination of breathtaking outdoor backdrops and pampered luxury. The best of Sedona includes hiking beautiful views.
Elote Cafe

350 Jordan Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
After a hard day of hiking the myriad trails through Sedona's gorgeous red rock country, my friend and I earned a dining experience where calories did not count. Everyone recommended Elote Cafe. Thank you, everyone, for one of the finest meals...
Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village

336 AZ-179, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Named after an artistic city in central Mexico, Sedona's Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village is one of the best outdoor shopping spots in Arizona. Sycamore-shaded fountain-filled courtyards and vine-covered colonnades are home to over forty...
L’Auberge de Sedona

301 Little Ln, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
A few minutes from the shops, galleries, and restaurants of Sedona, but tucked away along the banks of quiet-flowing Oak Creek, L’Auberge de Sedona is one of the Southwest’s most romantic hideaways. It has red-rock views, as every...
Sedona, AZ

Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Color, shape, and naked geology: Northern Arizona appeals to the senses in the most elemental ways. Agnostic hikers, secular scientists, souls searching for spiritual energy — all end up in Sedona, seeking and finding. Mid-week in this red-rock...
West Fork Oak Creek Trail

Flagstaff, AZ, AZ, USA
As Phoenix heats up, many locals are desperate to escape the desert's barren landscape and head north to Sedona. Only a two-hour drive from the city, on average, Sedona sees about 60% local valley traffic over the weekends. Route 89A, leading up...
