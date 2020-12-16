It’s not only the brilliant glow of orange and red in the display of beautiful sandstone formations that makes a trip to Sedona worth the 125 mile journey from Scottsdale. The array of top restaurants, hotels and stunning landmarks make it one of the best stops on any Arizona road trip. Often named one of the most beautiful places in America, Sedona is the perfect combination of breathtaking outdoor backdrops and pampered luxury. The best of Sedona includes hiking beautiful views.