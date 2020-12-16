The Best Markets in Mexico City
Collected by Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Though big-box stores from the U.S. have popped up all over the city, local markets remain strong, and supporting them helps ensure their survival. From crafts and fresh produce to kitchen goods and spices, from furniture to magic spells, here are a few AFAR favorite markets.
S/N, Balderas, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
La Ciudadela has been the go-to market for handcrafts for nearly 50 years, and it features crafts and handmade objects from all over Mexico. Expect to find everything from textiles (blankets, tablecloths, and hand-embroidered clothing) to...
Calle Ernesto Pugibet, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
You may not know it, but as you peruse the stalls of vendors at Mercado San Juan, you just might be rubbing shoulders or vying for the plumpest, prettiest chayote with one of Mexico City's top chefs. San Juan is the market for serious home cooks...
Delegación Iztapalapa, Canal de Río Churubusco S/N, Col. Central de Abastos, 09040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
You have to be a little bit loco to want to visit Central de Abasto, much less actually go there, but it is the ultimate market experience. Central de Abasto is the market that supplies all of the other fruit and vegetable markets in the city and...
Fray Servando Teresa de Mier 419, Merced Balbuena, 15810 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
It's been said you can find anything in Mexico City, as long as you know where to look for it, and if the "it" you're looking for is strange, dark, or even, perhaps, otherworldly, you might just find it at Mercado de Sonora. This market is also...
Campeche 101, Roma Sur, 06760 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX, Mexico
All of Mexico City's neighborhood markets are fun to browse, with their rows and rows of colorful stalls and equally colorful characters, and you can't go wrong ducking into any one of these mercados as you come across them in your wanderings....
Guillermo Prieto 45, Jamaica, 15800 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
No, Customs won't let you take them home with you, but that shouldn't keep you from visiting Mercado de Jamaica to see the riot of colorful flowers lining floors and stalls. This market, which has been Mexico City's premier flower market for more...
Londres 161, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you love antiquing or if you're just searching for a Mexico City souvenir with a bit of history behind it, it's hard to imagine a more pleasant way to spend a Saturday morning in the capital than visiting Plaza de la Angel, a giant antique...
Mercado la Merced S/n, Centro, El Parque, 15960 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Plate-sized, Pop Art–colored lollipops. Candied and dried fruits rolled in chile powder. Crackling peanut brittle stippled with sesame seeds. Gelatins of every conceivable flavor. Names you can't pronounce, much less decipher, even if you speak...
Rosario 156, Centro, Merced Balbuena, 15100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mercado de la Merced, Mexico City’s largest traditional food market, is full of little neighborhoods. Wander the districts devoted to everything from nopales—sometimes stacked five feet high—to pyramids of limes and columns of banana leaves. For a...
Avenida Sonora 180 Local 6, Cuauhtémoc, Hipódromo, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you're shopping for a foodie friend or you want to take some of the flavors of Mexico home with you, Bottega Culinaria is a one-stop-shop for food-related souvenirs. Here, you'll find sal de gusano (sea salt mixed with ground worms from the...
Plaza San Jacinto 11, San Ángel TNT, San Ángel, Álvaro Obregón, 01000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Once a separate municipality, San Ángel—in the city’s south, nestled into its western foothills—is a leafy, genteel enclave whose relative isolation adds a soigné feel (for better or worse) you won’t find in...
