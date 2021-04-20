Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Central de Abasto

Delegación Iztapalapa, Canal de Río Churubusco S/N, Col. Central de Abastos, 09040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5694 7092
Trace Food (Almost) to Its Source Mexico City Mexico

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 4:30pm

Trace Food (Almost) to Its Source

You have to be a little bit loco to want to visit Central de Abasto, much less actually go there, but it is the ultimate market experience.

Central de Abasto is the market that supplies all of the other fruit and vegetable markets in the city and many others throughout the country. More than 30,000 tons of fresh produce enter and leave the market daily, or the equivalent of 80% of the fruits and vegetables consumed in the capital.

It's not for the faint of heart, though; this market is all business and hustle is the name of the game. Browsing and taking photos of towers of colorful vegetables are not recommended because aisles are crowded and fleet-on-their-feet workers moving hand trucks of goods don't tolerate dawdling slowpokes.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points