Central de Abasto
Delegación Iztapalapa, Canal de Río Churubusco S/N, Col. Central de Abastos, 09040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5694 7092
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
More info
Mon - Fri 9am - 4:30pm
Trace Food (Almost) to Its SourceYou have to be a little bit loco to want to visit Central de Abasto, much less actually go there, but it is the ultimate market experience.
Central de Abasto is the market that supplies all of the other fruit and vegetable markets in the city and many others throughout the country. More than 30,000 tons of fresh produce enter and leave the market daily, or the equivalent of 80% of the fruits and vegetables consumed in the capital.
It's not for the faint of heart, though; this market is all business and hustle is the name of the game. Browsing and taking photos of towers of colorful vegetables are not recommended because aisles are crowded and fleet-on-their-feet workers moving hand trucks of goods don't tolerate dawdling slowpokes.