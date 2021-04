Shop among Chefs at Mercado San Juan

You may not know it, but as you peruse the stalls of vendors at Mercado San Juan, you just might be rubbing shoulders or vying for the plumpest, prettiest chayote with one of Mexico City 's top chefs.San Juan is the market for serious home cooks and pro chefs alike. Here, you can find everything from just-off-the-boat fish and seafood to wild game. There have even been rumors over the years (urban legend or fact?) that if you know who to ask, you can procure true exotics here, including tiger and bear meats.If you're not in the market for any goods to go, you can let your nose lead the way to a stall where prepared hot foods are sold. And don't miss trying chapulines, toasted grasshoppers, which are a Mexican snack specialty.