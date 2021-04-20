Where are you going?
Mercado de Medellin

Campeche 101, Roma Sur, 06760 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX, Mexico
Latin American Flavors at Mercado Medellín Cuauhtémoc Mexico

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 6pm

All of Mexico City's neighborhood markets are fun to browse, with their rows and rows of colorful stalls and equally colorful characters, and you can't go wrong ducking into any one of these mercados as you come across them in your wanderings.

Mercado Medellín is particularly favored among expats from other parts of Latin America, as it specializes in foodstuffs from Caribbean and Central and South American countries.

This is also a superb market to visit if you're hungry. Vendors sell everything from Colombian ajíaco to Cuban ice cream, so don't hesitate to graze your way through the treats on offer.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
