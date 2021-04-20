Mercado de Medellin
Campeche 101, Roma Sur, 06760 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX, Mexico
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 6pm
Latin American Flavors at Mercado MedellínAll of Mexico City's neighborhood markets are fun to browse, with their rows and rows of colorful stalls and equally colorful characters, and you can't go wrong ducking into any one of these mercados as you come across them in your wanderings.
Mercado Medellín is particularly favored among expats from other parts of Latin America, as it specializes in foodstuffs from Caribbean and Central and South American countries.
This is also a superb market to visit if you're hungry. Vendors sell everything from Colombian ajíaco to Cuban ice cream, so don't hesitate to graze your way through the treats on offer.