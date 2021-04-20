Where are you going?
Plaza de la Angel

Londres 161, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Exceptional Antiquing in Mexico City Mexico City Mexico

Exceptional Antiquing in Mexico City

If you love antiquing or if you're just searching for a Mexico City souvenir with a bit of history behind it, it's hard to imagine a more pleasant way to spend a Saturday morning in the capital than visiting Plaza de la Angel, a giant antique market with dozens of galleries, located in the Zona Rosa.

You can visit during the week, too, but on Saturdays, temporary vendors join those who have permanent spaces here to sell all sorts of wares, from postcards and pictures to religious relics, furniture, books, magazines, and handcrafts.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
