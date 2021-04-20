Where are you going?
La Ciudadela

S/N, Balderas, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5510 1828
More info

Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm

Shop for Handcrafts at La Ciudadela

La Ciudadela has been the go-to market for handcrafts for nearly 50 years, and it features crafts and handmade objects from all over Mexico.

Expect to find everything from textiles (blankets, tablecloths, and hand-embroidered clothing) to ceramics, plates, cups, and serving dishes. Other items to be had here include mirrors, furniture, jewelry and hair accessories, and all manner of small and large handcrafts, including hand-beaded masks. Toys, dolls, and stuffed animals made by hand by artisans from Chiapas are also on offer. The market is open daily.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

Julie Schwietert Collazo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Buy Handmade Baby Clothes at La Ciudadela

If you have a baby or toddler, or you're shopping for someone who does, it's hard to resist buying a colorful, hand-embroidered jumper or romper, though they're not always easy to find.

The vendors along the central passageways of La Ciudadela Market, however, always have an ample supply of baby and toddler clothes, handmade in traditional Mexican styles. You can also find handmade huipiles for girls and baptismal dresses for newborns. At 90-250 pesos per piece, you'll have a tough time walking away with just one item.

Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

