Buy Handmade Baby Clothes at La Ciudadela

If you have a baby or toddler, or you're shopping for someone who does, it's hard to resist buying a colorful, hand-embroidered jumper or romper, though they're not always easy to find.



The vendors along the central passageways of La Ciudadela Market, however, always have an ample supply of baby and toddler clothes, handmade in traditional Mexican styles. You can also find handmade huipiles for girls and baptismal dresses for newborns. At 90-250 pesos per piece, you'll have a tough time walking away with just one item.



