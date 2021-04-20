Every Saturday, Mexico City’s San Ángel neighborhood bursts into colorful life with El Bazaar Sábado: an art, craft, and flower market in the Plaza de San Jacinto. Fine artists display their paintings and sculptures in the plaza proper, while indigenous people from surrounding areas demonstrate and sell traditional handicrafts around the perimeter. However, the real draw, in my view, is the flower market café inside the colonial-era hacienda on the plaza. Pass through the dim stalls of blossom sellers, spice merchants, artisan jewelers, and glassblowers to a bright, open courtyard, festooned with brilliantly imaginative floral wonders. Live music fills the air as bustling ladies in kerchiefs hand-turn fresh tortillas on blazing griddles, and gentleman in crisp vests deliver frosty margaritas to guests seated in the lacy shade of the courtyard’s trees. It is an ideal venue to relax and enjoy a traditional Mexican repast, in traditional Mexican style, and one of many reasons to be sure to dedicate at least one day to exploring Mexico City’s charming southern neighborhoods. Reachable by public transportation via Metrobus “La Bombilla,” the market is open to the public every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.