Dulces y Piñatas

Mercado la Merced S/n, Centro, El Parque, 15960 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5542 2076
Candyland for the Kid in All of Us

Plate-sized, Pop Art–colored lollipops. Candied and dried fruits rolled in chile powder. Crackling peanut brittle stippled with sesame seeds. Gelatins of every conceivable flavor. Names you can't pronounce, much less decipher, even if you speak Spanish fluently.

The Mercado de Dulces, a specialty section within the Merced Market, is a delight for all ages. More than 150 vendors hold down stalls selling dulces del país, candies made in Mexico. Even if you prefer savory over sweet, a turn through the market is an enjoyable experience.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
