Bahama House Inn

Dunmore Street, Dunmore Town, The Bahamas
Website
| +1 970-349-7761
Bahama House Inn

On an island that’s less than two square miles with fewer than 2,000 people, new hotel openings are bound to cause a stir—as did Bahama House when it launched on Harbour Island in January, 2017. It’s the newest outpost from the folks at Eleven Experience, a vacation outfitter known for offering elegance after a full day of bespoke escapades. Spread across a restored colonial home built in 1800, an annex, and two authentic Bahamian cottages and enclosing a freshwater lap pool, handcrafted tiki bar, and hot tub area, Bahama House’s 11 suites have been appointed with eclectically curated furnishings, artwork, and wall coverings, eschewing island kitsch for beach-chic sumptuousness. Though the hotel leans toward softer adventures than sister properties in Colorado, Iceland, and the French Alps, the flip-flop–wearing “experience managers” are on hand to arrange snorkeling and bonefishing excursions and paddleboard or kayak outings. Or they'll simply provide a fully stocked Yeti cooler for a day of lounging on famous pink-sand beaches.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

Afar Magazine
over 5 years ago

Craving Nonstop Adventure?

In the Bahamas, the adventure-driven company Eleven Experience will reopen the historic Bahama House Inn this spring as a base for any aquatic desire you might have, from deep-sea fishing angling and bonefishing to kiteboarding to scuba diving. Landlubbers can play Robinson Crusoe on the inn’s private island. By Ann Abel.

