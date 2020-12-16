The Best Hotels in San Francisco
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
San Francisco’s hotel scene is growing at a steady clip, thanks to a slew of recent renovations and some notable openings in the pipeline. The greatest concentration of hotels can be found downtown near busy Union Square, which is close to public transportation.
601 Murray Cir, Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
Spend the night nestled under the Golden Gate Bridge in the most dignified of accommodations: the former living quarters of high-ranking officers in the U.S. Army. Cavallo Point is the result of the luxurious reimagining of a cluster of military...
950 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
A whole lot of history converges at the Fairmont San Francisco—as do all of the city’s cable car lines, which offer easy transportation to the Financial District, Union Square, and Fisherman’s Wharf. The hotel was built in...
550 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Two blocks from Union Square, Hotel Adagio is a stylish retreat from the frenetic energy of downtown San Francisco. Built in 1927, the Spanish colonial revival building has a stunning cream facade with intricately carved arches that surround the...
1206, 155 Steuart St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Perched next to San Francisco Bay, Hotel Griffon makes an ideal base for business travelers who work nearby and visitors who want a waterfront location. Free town car service to the Financial District is available every weekday morning, while a...
1625 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
Situated in the center of the USA’s largest Japantown, this Joie de Vivre Hotel unveiled a $32 million renovation in May 2018. While the property’s historic exterior hasn’t been changed—it was once a 1960s Community Center and the former Japanese...
8 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
With its waterfront location across from the San Francisco Ferry Building on the edge of downtown, the Hotel Vitale is an ideal launchpad to explore San Francisco. Rooms have expansive views of the Bay or the city, and travelers can step out onto...
12 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Hotel Zelos brims with understated luxury. Rooms are kitted out with on-demand movies and music, in-room spa services upon request, and a complimentary honor bar stocked with organic treats. The hotel’s 4th and Market Street location puts it...
55 5th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Take San Francisco’s defining features—its booming tech industry, its creative heart, its killer restaurant scene—and squeeze them into a 100-year-old building in a neighborhood undergoing a sea change. That’s Hotel Zetta. The dynamic property,...
999 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
Rising up from the top of Nob Hill, the elegant InterContinental Mark Hopkins has a deep history in San Francisco. Mark Hopkins, one of the founders of the Central Pacific Railroad, built his mansion on this site in the 19th century. Most of the...
222 Sansome St, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA
Service is a signature here, where gorgeous rooms styled with a simple elegance and a natural palette offer a respite from the Financial District’s hustle and bustle. It’s all about the details. Upon arrival, guests are offered a...
500 California St, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA
The Omni San Francisco’s central location in the Financial District makes it a popular destination among business travelers. On a given morning, smartly dressed men and women converse over breakfast in the elegantly curtained dining room. Services...
1100 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
The San Francisco Proper Hotel is the hottest new hotel in town. The reason why? International grande dame of maximalism, designer Kelly Wearstler, revamped a down-and-out tourist hotel deep in the heart of the city, and established the Proper as...
125 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
In the pristine lobby of the St. Regis, elegant design features such as Italian travertine flooring and handsomely-striped Zebrano wood complement contemporary art pieces and crisp furnishings. An open fireplace invites warmth into the modern but...
Battery St, San Francisco, CA, USA
Looking to mingle with San Francisco’s game changers? Book a suite at the Battery. In 2014, entrepreneurs Xochi and Michael Birch opened this private, members-only social club in San Francisco’s Jackson Square neighborhood (also known...
In 2001, hotelier Ian Schrager tapped French designer Philippe Starck to reconceptualize The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel’s wildly modern interiors. A complete contrast to the building’s historic facade, the lobby is dark, edgy and filled with a...
444 Presidio Ave, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
The 1950s facade of The Laurel Inn reveals that this property—now a Joie de Vivre Hotel—has been part of San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood for many decades. But a multimillion dollar renovation in 2017 refreshed the boutique hotel's 49...
198 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Built in 1883, the Parsonage is a Victorian time capsule and historic landmark in the Lower Haight. Owners Joan Hull and John Phillips lived and raised their kids in the mansion before converting it to a bed and breakfast in the late '90s. The...
600 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
When your hotel offers a third-generation German goldsmith just steps from your room, you can be confident you will enjoy a comfortable stay. From the 400-thread-count Frette linens to the L’Occitane spa and the mini bar stocked with...
1075 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
True to its name, the Scarlet Huntington makes use of sumptuous reds throughout the hotel, from its brick facade to its Passion Suite decorated in shades of ruby. Formerly the illustrious Huntington Hotel, the Nob Hill property became the stomping...
335 Powell St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Any hotel in San Francisco that has been operating for more than a century certainly has some stories to tell, and the Westin St. Francis is no exception. From socialites to celebrities to politicians, it seems every bold-faced name has slept (or...
