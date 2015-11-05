Travel InspirationCities We Love
By Tamara Palmer
  •  November 05, 2015

5 Great San Francisco Farmers’ Markets

There’s so many more farmers’ markets to explore than the Ferry Building’s

5 Ways to Explore San Francisco's Farmers' Markets

Goodies at the Ferry Plaza Farmers’ Market

photo by author

Home to the first farmers’ markets in California, San Francisco has set a national blueprint for connecting farmers directly to consumers. Over the years, the city’s farmers’ markets have also come to be proving grounds for fledgling independent food vendors serving prepared food, many of which grow into full-scale brick-and-mortar businesses. Here are the five best San Francisco farmers’ markets to sample and buy beautiful produce, eat a good hot meal, and enjoy the scenery.

1. Ferry Plaza Farmers’ Market

Ferry Plaza Farmers' Market

Ferry Plaza Farmers’ Market

Photo by author

The triweekly Ferry Plaza Farmers’ Market is the biggest in the city—particularly on Saturdays, when the strollers and families turn out in droves. The midweek markets are also popular, drawing lines for hot food options from popular restaurants like Wise Sons Deli and Tacolicious. At each edition you’ll find a rainbow of produce, fresh meat, and seafood, and adventurous items like chocolate covered insects, all in view of one of the most scenic backdrops you can find in SF, the Bay Bridge. Buyer beware: The permanent stalls and shops inside offer even more enticing ways to spend all your money in the pursuit of cooking and eating.

— Tue/Thu 10 a.m.–2 p.m. & Sat 8 a.m.–2 p.m. | Ferry Plaza Farmer’s Market

2. Alemany Farmers’ Market

Alemany Farmers' Market

Alemany Farmers’ Market

Photo by SMcGarnigle/Flickr

The oldest farmers’ market in California, Alemany is a traditional favorite for chefs around town (though you’ll also spot many of them at the Ferry Building as well). It’s a no-frills environment that has stayed hipster-resistant and extremely economical—come here for the best bargains, especially toward the end of the day. There’s so much to love about the 100 or so vendors that gather here, but do not miss out on having breakfast or lunch from El Huarache Loco, a Mexico City street food specialist.

— Sat 6 a.m.–2 p.m. | Alemany Farmer’s Market

3. Stonestown Farmers’ Market

Stonestown Farmers' Market

Stonestown Farmers’ Market

Photo by author

Stonestown Farmers’ Market is located across the street from Stonestown Galleria, a large shopping mall anchored by Macy’s and Nordstrom department stores. The market outgrew the mall parking lot a few months back and its new location across the way is bigger and better than ever. This family-friendly market features musical performances and a bouncy castle for the kids. The latter will keep them occupied as you secretly scarf down the baked goods or hot dumplings you don’t want them to keep begging for. Bonus: A majority of the produce vendors sell organic fruits and vegetables.

— Sun 9 a.m.–1 p.m. | Stonestown Farmer’s Market

4. Fort Mason Farmers’ Market

Fort Mason Farmers' Market

Fort Mason Farmers’ Market

Photo by author

A perfect activity either before or after a Sunday stroll along the Marina is the Fort Mason Farmers’ Market. This market skews practical and is loaded with produce options as well as hot food like Nuernberger’s German Sausages. You may find that fussy-fancy choices are at a minimum here, though it would be a mistake to miss out on a dairy-free ice cream sandwich from Green Girl Bakeshop or a garden spice bagel by Leaven.

— Sun 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. | Fort Mason Farmer’s Market

5. Heart of the City Farmers’ Market

Heart of the City Farmers' Market

Heart of the City Farmers’ Market

Photo courtesy Hella Vegan Eats

The only independent and non-profit farmers’ market in San Francisco, Heart of the City takes place in the shadow of City Hall and aims to bring healthy food to an area which is otherwise considered a “fresh food desert.” Since it started in 1981, the market has been a magnet for Asian farmers, who grow specialty items you won’t find in the grocery store, and for florist-worthy flowers. The market runs twice weekly, but if you want to try some particularly creative hot food, go on Wednesdays, when Copper Top slings wood-fired pizzas and Hella Vegan Eats serves up an array of hearty savories and sweets.

—Wed 7 a.m.–5:30 p.m. & Sun 7 a.m.–5 p.m. | Heart of the City Farmer’s Market

Tamara Palmer
Tamara Palmer is a daily news writer, rapper confidante, DJ, and celebrity chef ghostwriter from San Francisco.
From Our Partners
A bird's eye view of a long, straight beach in Corpus Christi, Texas.
U.S. Beaches
Why This Beach Destination is a Fall Favorite
Sponsored by
The Paradise Pool flanked by blue lawn chairs and palm trees at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona
Hotels
Stay in the Same Iconic Southwestern Resort as Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe
Sponsored by
The Santiago Calatrava-designed Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge spans Dallas’ Trinity River.
Art + Culture
What a Local Artist Loves Most About Dallas
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
A bartender in a white suit and black tie behind a stylish golden bar with five stools and palm fronds on either side
Bars + Nightlife
16 Hotel Bars We Keep Returning To
July 03, 2024 11:05 AM
 · 
Ann Shields
Aerial Photos of the Chicago Architecture Foundation Center River Cruise Aboard Chicago’s First Lady, Summer 2018, Photographer: Barry Butler
Cities We Love
A Local’s Guide to the Perfect Long Weekend in Chicago
July 03, 2024 09:50 AM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
exterior image of the National Museum of African American History and Culture
Family Travel
Take the Family on a Civil Rights History Road Trip
July 03, 2024 09:01 AM
 · 
Sheryl Nance-Nash
Tour guide giving a talk to a few tourists outside the Freedom House Museum in Alexandria Virginia. The museum is a federalist-style yellow-brick building and the street has other brick row houses on it. It's now a museum and National Historic Landmark.
History + Culture
A Lesser-Known Black History Museum Is Getting a Facelift and Deserved Attention
July 02, 2024 10:58 AM
 · 
Tykesha Spivey Burton

See More