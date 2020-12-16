The Best Hotels in Rome
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Rome is a city where past and present collide, especially when it comes to its lodgings. Here, brand-new boutique hotels sit next to historic properties, or even occupy the traditional buildings themselves. Whether you’re looking for something classic or contemporary, you’ll be spoiled for choice when visiting Rome. Pick something in the city center, near attractions like the Roman Forum, the Trevi Fountain, and the Spanish Steps; stay further out at a property by Villa Borghese; or find a hotel with a rooftop bar so you can savor views of Vatican City.
Via Giulia, 131, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The D.O.M., which opened in late 2013, is a five-star boutique hotel in the heart of Rome’s historic center. Originally built as a 17th-century noble palace, the property was subsequently converted into a monastery, then Ministry of Justice...
Piazza di Pasquino, 69, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The newest addition to Rome’s growing number of boutique luxury accommodations opened in central Rome in March 2015 on a square just off the exuberantly Baroque Piazza Navona. The suites-only hotel is the work of hoteliers Emanuele Garosci and...
Via Sistina, 69, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Why we love it: A palazzo-turned-hotel that marries the classic and contemporary sides of Rome
The Highlights:
- Sumptuous guestrooms that recall 18th-century Europe
- A Sicilian-inspired spa with a thermal suite
- A rooftop bar with sweeping views...
Piazza della Trinità dei Monti, 6, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Since its founding in 1893, the Hassler has been a pillar of luxury accommodation in Rome.
This five-star hotel is perched theatrically atop Trinità dei Monti, the hill at the apex of the Spanish Steps, providing dazzling vistas over Rome’s...
Via Giulia, 62, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The St. George, opened in 2007, was recently purchased and renovated by Indigo, an international luxury hotel chain. The new owners have taken care to preserve the unique elements of the original structure, including an exterior of roughly hewn...
Via della Penna, 22, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The Hotel Locarno occupies two adjacent buildings in the cosmopolitan district between the Tiber River and Piazza del Popolo. The original property, built and inaugurated in the 1920s, houses the majority of the standard and deluxe rooms, while...
Viale Guglielmo Marconi, 905, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
Part of the Planetaria Hotel Group, an Italian chain of 4- and 5-star hotels, the Hotel Pulitzer is located in a residential and business district near Rome’s southwest periphery. Given its proximity to conference centers and a popular music...
Via Dandolo, 51, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Via Dandolo, an early 20th-century street, winds its way up the slopes of Rome’s Janiculum Hill from Trastevere to Monteverde Vecchio. Along its sinewy path are villas built for elite families during the 1920s and ’30s. Leafy gardens are abundant...
Via dei Condotti, 85, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
This luxury guesthouse is located at the very end of Via dei Condotti, Rome’s couture shopping epicenter, and on the edge of Piazza di Spagna, one of the busiest tourist districts in town. Accordingly, the location is more appealing for low-season...
Via di Monte d'Oro, 30, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Opened in 2013 in a building that previously housed the University of Rome’s architecture department, JK Place is one of the newer additions to Rome’s growing number of high-end luxury boutique hotels. It is located near the intersection of Via...
Palo Laziale, 00055 Ladispoli RM, Italy
Built on the ruins of an ancient seaside villa, La Posta Vecchia has a long history of noble ownership. The estate-turned-hotel was originally laid out in the 17th century. Then, in the 1960s, American billionaire J. Paul Getty purchased the...
Via Bocca di Leone, 23, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
The doorway of the Portrait Roma is one of a growing number of blink-and-you-miss-it boutique hotel entrances behind which contemporary luxuries await. Tucked behind an unassuming facade on a side street off the busy Via dei Condotti, the Portrait...
Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101, 00136 Roma RM, Italy
Via del Corso, 112, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The mile-long Via del Corso was, and remains, among Rome’s most prestigious addresses. The modern street follows an ancient triumphal route and is trimmed by palaces built by popes and noble families. The San Carlo Suite, named for a nearby...
Via del Corso, 63, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Why we love it: A lavish boutique hotel that delivers big on la dolce vita
The Highlights:
- A prime location on Via del Corso, near the Spanish Steps
- Personalized touches like welcome pastries and libraries in each room
- An on-site restaurant...
Why we love it: An apartment-style hotel designed by acclaimed architect Jean Nouvel
The Highlights:
- Individually decorated rooms with modern appliances created for longer stays
- A thoughtful mix of modern and historic...
Via Vittorio Emanuele Orlando, 3, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
Opened by Carlo Ritz in 1894, the St. Regis belongs to a particular category of five-star hotels in Rome in which Old World glamour is alive and well. While the current trend in town is toward boutique hotels and converted townhouses, the St....
