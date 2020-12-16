The Best Hotels in Rome

Rome is a city where past and present collide, especially when it comes to its lodgings. Here, brand-new boutique hotels sit next to historic properties, or even occupy the traditional buildings themselves. Whether you’re looking for something classic or contemporary, you’ll be spoiled for choice when visiting Rome. Pick something in the city center, near attractions like the Roman Forum, the Trevi Fountain, and the Spanish Steps; stay further out at a property by Villa Borghese; or find a hotel with a rooftop bar so you can savor views of Vatican City.