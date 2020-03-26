Where are you going?
Maca Bana

Maurice Bishop Memorial Highway, Grenada
| +1 473-439-5355

Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm

Maca Bana

Why we love it: Intimate and secluded, these seven villas are ideal for those who want more privacy.

The Highlights:
- Fully stocked kitchens
- Private outdoor hot tubs
- Gorgeous views overlooking Magazine Beach

The Review:
For those looking to get away from it all, this small hillside resort is secluded and quiet, with just seven villas. Villas come in one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations and are decked out with Caribbean style furniture and décor—lots of rattan, wood, and bamboo here. Each villa has spacious outdoor space with a hot tub, lounge chairs, and epic views of Magazine Beach below. Inside is a kitchen that comes stocked with basic groceries upon arrival and plenty of living space.

While this resort may seem a bit more hands off than others, it’s ideal for those wanting more of a home rental situation with some hotel perks like housekeeping, airport shuttle, grocery delivery, and babysitting. But don’t be surprised when the friendly staff offers a local cell phone for you to borrow or helps set up a tour or taxi. If you tire of cooking for yourself, head down to the beach where the owners have a restaurant and bar called the Aquarium. Sundays mean a beach barbecue with live reggae and fresh lobster, steak, and jerk chicken.
By Devorah Lev-Tov , AFAR Contributor

