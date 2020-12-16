The Best Hotels in Canada
Collected by Afar Magazine
The best hotels in Canada are as different as you would expect from the world’s second largest country - to experience remote natural beauty without roughing it, book a stay at Clayoquot Wilderness Retreat or Newfoundland's architecturally-striking Fogo Island Inn. Winter adventurers should base themselves at the Post Hotel in Banff or the Four Seasons in Whistler. Rosewood Georgia Hotel in Vancouver and the Ritz-Carlton Montreal are the ultimate bastions of urban luxury (with star restaurants).
Save Place
1228 Rue Sherbrooke, Montréal, QC H3G 1H6, Canada
First opened for business in 1912, the iconic Ritz-Carlton Montreal—known as "the grande dame of Sherbrooke Street"—began a $200 million facelift in 2008, opening its doors again in 2012. Quebec’s most luxurious and historic...
Save Place
97 Rue de la Commune E, Montréal, QC H2Y 1J1, Canada
The Auberge du Vieux-Port is housed in a 19th-century leather merchant building and faces directly onto the St. Lawrence River, with its summertime cruise ships and wintertime snowy beauty. The hotel opened in 1997, with a second...
Save Place
Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
In a remote spot off Vancouver Island in British Columbia, surrounded by rain forest, mountains, and beaches, the Clayoquot Wilderness Retreat first opened in 1998 as an overnight floating lodge experience; since then, it has grown into a luxury...
Save Place
405 Spray Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1J4, Canada
Set in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Banff National Park, the year-round Fairmont Banff Springs was the brainchild of Sir William Cornelius Van Horne, president of the Canadian Pacific Railway. On arrival at Banff, the tourism visionary made...
Save Place
801 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1P7, Canada
Originally opened in 1927, Vancouver's Hotel Georgia was the celebrity haunt of everyone from Elvis and the Rat Pack to Errol Flynn and Katharine Hepburn. The hotel closed in 2006 for a multimillion-dollar restoration project, and reopened as the...
Save Place
4 Avenue Rd, Toronto, ON M5R 2E8, Canada
This property is closed for renovations until late 2019.
Conveniently located near the subway, museums, and upscale boutiques and galleries of Toronto’s swish Yorkville neighborhood, the Park Hyatt Toronto originally opened in 1929. Seventy years...
Conveniently located near the subway, museums, and upscale boutiques and galleries of Toronto’s swish Yorkville neighborhood, the Park Hyatt Toronto originally opened in 1929. Seventy years...
Save Place
200 Pipestone Rd, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
The Post Hotel & Spa is set in the heart of the pristine Banff National Park, surrounded by the Canadian Rocky Mountains and overlooking Lake Louise. The original log-walled lodge—opened in 1942 as the Lake Louise Ski Lodge—has stone...
Save Place
118 Yorkville Ave, Toronto, ON M5R 1C2, Canada
Toronto’s first five-star hotel, the Hazelton, was designed by superstars Yabu Pushelberg and located in the well-heeled Yorkville neighborhood. The discreet, residential-style exterior is a perfect fit for this tree-lined neighborhood...
Save Place
1 Old Lodge Rd, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Opened in 1915 as Tent City—a string of luxury canvas tents along Lac Beauvert, with vistas of Whistlers Peak and Pyramid Mountain—the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge was possibly North America’s first “glamping”...
Save Place
8 Rue Saint Antoine, Québec, QC G1K 4C9, Canada
Occupying a 17th-century wharf and cannon battery alongside three other 18th- and 19th-century buildings in Québec’s Old Port, Auberge Saint-Antoine is a history buff’s dream. During the restoration and construction...
Save Place
210 Main Road, Joe Batt's Arm, NL A0G 2X0, Canada
Fogo Island Inn sits at the very edge of the north Atlantic on isolated Fogo Island in Newfoundland. Designed by internationally renowned architect Todd Saunders, the inn's arrestingly modern appearance is meant to call to mind the shape of an...
Save Place
30 Mercer St, Toronto, ON M5V 1H3, Canada
Tucked away on a side street between King Street and Blue Jays Way in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district, Hotel Le Germain is a cozy escape from the bustle of the city. The lobby has a library area where guests can curl up on sofas and,...
Save Place
2050 Rue Mansfield, Montréal, QC H3A 1Y9, Canada
Le Germain Montreal closed for renovations in October 2018 and is expected to reopen in May 2019.
On a quiet street between McGill and Peel subway stations in downtown Montreal’s Golden Square Mile district, the boutique Hotel Le Germain evokes a...
Save Place
1 Moraine Lake Rd, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
Open seasonally from June 1 through October 1, Moraine Lake Lodge is, as its name suggests, set right on the stunning turquoise waters of the glacier-fed Moraine Lake in Banff National Park. The lake is one of the most photographed locations in ...
Save Place
4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
At the foot of Blackcomb Mountain, Four Seasons Resort and Residences complements its sylvan surroundings with a kind of chalet-luxe style accentuated with natural materials. Public areas feature wood beams, granite, and limestone, and guest rooms...
Save Place
322 Davie St, Vancouver, BC V6B 5Z6, Canada
Save Place
4599 Chateau Blvd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Set against the towering backdrop of Blackcomb mountain, the Fairmont Chateau Whistler looks, like many of Fairmont’s Canadian properties, like a castle straight out of a fairy tale—only this one has a classic ski lodge interior,...
Save Place
1177 Melville St, Vancouver, BC V6E 0A3, Canada
Opened in 2009, The Loden features floor-to-ceiling windows designed to echo the waves in nearby Coal Harbour, with the timber-and-patinated-copper exterior reflecting the Pacific Northwest forest. The hotel also makes it easy for guests to dip...
Save Place
1128 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 0A8, Canada
Opened in 2009, the Asian influence on the architecture and interior design of Shangri-La Vancouver is clear to see. The rooms are tranquil, with warm rosewood panels and tapestries, walls, and furnishings that softly glow with gold, cream, and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25