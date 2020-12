Many of French Polynesia's 100 islands are actually coral atolls that lack beaches entirely, meaning that if you want a classic beach holiday you will have to know where to look. Luckily, there are pristine stretches of white-sand beach in French Polynesia, both on the main islands and on the surrounding motus, where you can fulfill your visions of paradise. This guide gives the lowdown on the best islands to find these classic beaches.