The Best Bars in Seattle
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Emerald City is known for its beverages: both Starbucks coffee and the craft beer movement count the city as ground zero. Find your favorite drinks, whether cocktail, latte, or lager, at one of Seattle's best places for drinking.
Save Place
Seattle, WA, USA
This Belltown beer bar opened in 2017 and immediately shot to semifinalist status for a James Beard Best New Restaurant in Washington award. The decor remains minimalist—the clean, chic space softened by kitsch like baby dolls, baseball...
Save Place
1415 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
You really can't ask for fresher beer than they serve at the Pike. This huge pub is actually built around the equipment that is brewing the next batch as you drink. It's the brainchild of Charles Finkel, whose passion is evident in this glorious...
Save Place
6118 12th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108, USA
This Georgetown hot spot offers diners an unexpected array of international dishes and a surprise art gallery between its cocktail bar and grill. A vast funky mural spices up an exposed cinder-block wall, and a skylight floods the furnishings'...
Save Place
4559 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
Visitors with a particular interest in the grunge scene should make a trip to West Seattle’s Easy Street Records — Eddie Vedder lives in the neighborhood and has been known to shop here. But aside from that, Easy Street is just a great local...
Save Place
2226 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
“Seattle’s best happy hour” is not a title to be bestowed lightly, but List has more than its share of devotees. And with good reason: their happy hour features half off the food menu, plus discounted beer and wine. List serves Italian food with a...
Save Place
1501 Western Ave Ste 202, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Tucked away beneath the Pike Place Market — halfway down the long staircase to the waterfront known as the Hill Climb — is the Zig Zag Cafe, a charming little cocktail bar with a distinctly speakeasy-esque atmosphere. The craft cocktail menu...
Save Place
1505 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Lost Lake may look like it's been open for decades, but despite its dimly-lit vintage decor, this Capitol Hill diner just opened in 2013 — and is already a favorite with locals. One side is a restaurant and the other side is a bar, depending on...
Save Place
1124 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Get close to your coffee at the 15,000-square-foot Starbucks Roastery in Capitol Hill, not far from downtown Seattle. Here, Starbucks Reserve limited-edition coffees are created from the rarest and most unique beans. Watch coffee beans being...
Save Place
18607 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA 98011, USA
Fans of Portland’s Kennedy School hotel, rejoice: now the Seattle area has the Anderson School. McMenamin’s, the Oregon-based hotel and restaurant chain, has a few bars and restaurants in Seattle, but their new hotel is a one-stop entertainment...
Save Place
240 2nd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
This indoor putt-putt course elevates plain old mini-golf with three huge innovations: the easy availability of both 40 local craft beers and slow-braised tacos from Manu's, and...dogs. That's right: Pooches can play through, especially at...
Popular Stories
- 1 National Parks 9 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2021
- 2 Hiking + Cycling Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
- 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Tips + News Greece Will Reopen Earlier Than Expected to Vaccinated Travelers
- 5 Food + Drink A Singapore-Style Hawker Center Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer